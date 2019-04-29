Thursday, April 29, 1999 -- GORE VISITS Q-C, SEEKS 'REVOLUTIONARY CHANGE' IN SCHOOLS | VP appeals for an end to the violence | Garners local support for his presidential bid
Vice President Al Gore made plenty of appeals Wednesday in the Quad-Cities: He asked for stricter gun control laws, and he asked for people to pressure the media purveyors of violence to stop it.
Monday, April 30, 1979 -- Walkout Reported At Eagle Warehouse | L-A-T-E-S-T
There were reports of a walkout early today by members of Local 371 of the Teamsters Union employed at the Eagle Discount Supermarket warehouse, Knoxville Road and Route 67, Milan. A clerk said pickets had been set up outside the warehouse.
Friday, May 1, 1959 -- E. M. High May Get More Land
Negotiations are nearing completion for the purchase of an additional five acres of land for the new East Moline High School. The property owned by Dr. Elliott Parker, Moline, and Joseph Maggi, East Moline, is located west of the high school site. Acquisition of the land will increase school property holdings to about 32 acres.
Tuesday, May 2, 1939 -- No Controversies Scheduled, But 1,000 Women Will Have Plenty of Ideas to Express | Convention of Iowa Federation Open in Davenport Today; Speakers of Outstanding Reputation on Program
All indications were for peace and harmony as the 23rd biennial three-day convention of the Iowa Federation of Women's clubs opened today at the Masonic temple in Davenport, but -- With approximately 1,000 women expected to attend, many of them leaders in their respective communities throughout the state, and accustomed to expressing their diverse opinions --
Saturday, May 3, 1919 -- MUSCATINE IN 141 BALLOTS TO NAME RECORDER
Muscatine, Iowa May 3. -- (Special) -- On the 141st ballot last night Republicans and Democrats united against the Socialists in the city council and elected and elected Clyde Parks, Republican, city recorder to replace B. F. Stebbins, resigned.
Thursday, May 4, 1899 -- BIG DEED FILED. | Sale of the Trust Co. Tract Recorded. | MAX D. PETERSEN THE PURCHASER. | It is Located on the Corner of Second and Perry Streets, and the Price Paid is Given at $12,000 -- The Deed Filed This Afternoon.
The completion of the Max D. Petersen purchase on east Second street on the tract on the northwest corner of Second and Perry streets, was accomplished today by the filing of the deed in the case at 12:53 o'clock this afternoon.
Monday, May 5, 1879 -- IN BRIEF
Ladies should be careful and not drive on the bridge when there is a strong wind blowing. There was one $16 and one $12 hat of the very latest style blown half way to Dubuque yesterday, from the bridge, and the ladies had to ride home bald-headed.