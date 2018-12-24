This Week in History: 1983 - Intense cold hits the Quad-Cities
Saturday, Dec. 24, 1983 -- Mercury aims for record | Forecast says Q-C may be coldest ever
By the time you read this, you may have slept through the coldest temperature ever recorded in the Quad-Cities. Regardless of whether we broke the all-time record of minus 27 -- set on Jan. 4, 1884 and again on Jan. 2, 1979 -- you should be prepared for more intense cold today.
Sunday, Dec. 25, 1988 -- 12 tales of Christmas
The joy of Christmas is giving. And the gifts we give this day go far beyond this wrapped in colorful paper and tied with a shinny ribbon. Gifts of love. Gifts of time. Gifts of sharing.
Sunday, Dec. 26, 1993 -- LIFE ON THE HILLTOP | Davenport neighborhood battles back
This probably won't be the first time you've read about the Hilltop neighborhood. The 48-square block area, which is referred to frequently as Davenport's central city, has made headlines before.
Sunday, Dec. 27, 1998 -- Federal plea rates in Q-C area top 90% | Taxpayers benefit, but criminals do not
If you take 10 people who are charged with a drug offense in federal court, you can expect at least nine of them to be convicted and not by a jury. They choose to convict themselves by voluntarily pleading guilty. It is an action that does not come with any "bargains" attached, and it saves taxpayers money that otherwise would be spent sustaining a two-to-three-day trial.
Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003 -- MOLINE AQUATIC CENTER TAKING SHAPE | Workers dive in to rebuild a pool
It may not look like much now, but the construction site off 5th Avenue in Moline has at least six more months to go before the kids start lining up with their towels. Barring any big surprises the old Riverside Pool, 3300 5th Ave., will become the sixth new aquatic center in the Quad-City area when the swimming season arrives in June.
Monday, Dec. 29, 2008 -- TALKABOUT: PEOPLE GIVE VIEWS ABOUT ECONOMY | Fixed income better than no income
It's not that they're unsympathetic to working people. That's not it at all. It's just that this particular set of retirees hasn't been particularly hurt by our troubled economy. So far, life is pretty much the same as it was five years ago. But they know they're lucky.
Monday, Dec. 30, 2013 -- 'Diana' visit extended | Closing date for popular exhibit moved to Jan. 26
Princess Diana's reign at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, is not over. The award-winning exhibition "Diana: A Celebration," opened Sept. 14 and was scheduled to end Jan. 5. Now, it will remain at the Putnam until Jan. 26.