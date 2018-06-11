Wednesday, June 11, 1913 -- FIVE THOUSAND VETERANS MARCH
[Associated Press Leased Wire] Des Moines, Ia., June 11 -- This afternoon saw the climax in the encampment and homecoming of Iowa veterans of the civil war, when fully five thousand old soldiers paraded the principal streets and finished in a review before Generals Grenville M. Dodge, commanding officer, Cyrus Bussey, Governor Clarke, Mayor Hanna and Captain John D. Brown.
Tuesday, June 12, 1928 -- Council Seats Petersen as Alderman Of Second Ward Following a Recount; Find Smallfield Defeated by One Vote
Walter H. Petersen, Republican, is alderman of the Second ward today, having taken his seat last night after the Davenport City Council declared he had been elected over Otto Smallfield, Democrat, by one vote at the special election held in the ward, May 12.
Sunday, June 13, 1943 -- 2 U.S. Subs With 120 Aboard Unreported, Believed Lost
Lieut. (j.g.) Henry S. Lord, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry S. Lord, 3841 Jersey Ridge road, was one of the officers of the submarine, Amberjack, his father revealed Saturday night after the loss of the ship was officially announced. Lieut. Lord was reported missing in action while on submarine duty March 23, but name of the ship on which he was stationed was not revealed.
Saturday, June 14, 1958 -- Speeders Shoot Out Streetlights
Drag racers have added a new innovation -- shooting out street lights from moving vehicles, Davenport police were told Friday. Citizens in the vicinity of Twenty ninth street and Kimberly road told police they have seen youths shoot out street lights with pellet guns while their cars were moving at a high rate of speed.
Friday, June 15, 1973 -- Baby Falls 3 Stories
A one-year-old Davenport boy plummeted from the fourth floor of an apartment building Wednesday, but escaped serious injury when a clump of evergreen bushes broke his fall, authorities said.
Thursday, June 16, 1988 -- Illinois takes control of athletic department | Deputy chancellor will monitor sports
Champaign, Ill. -- The University of Illinois athletic program has been placed under more direct control of the chancellor's office. Chancellor Morton Weir, saying current allegations of inappropriate uses of fund by Athletic Association directors are an embarrassment to the university, named the school's Big Ten faculty representative, John Nowak, as deputy chancellor for athletic programs.
Tuesday, June 17, 2003 -- Year-round school questioned | PV, Bettendorf are undecided about schedule switch
About 50 parents of students in the Pleasant Valley School District crowded into the administration center and took notes, sighed and applauded one another at times as they voiced their opposition to the district's consideration of adopting year-round or balanced, calendar.