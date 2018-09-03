Saturday, Sept. 3, 1983 -- Gunmen nabbed in bank robbery
Two men were arrested in the robbery of a Bettendorf bank Friday after police dodged a shotgun blast in a chase that "was right out of a Burt Reynolds movie." No one was injured in the late-afternoon robbery at the branch office of Security State Trust and Savings Bank, 1855 Middle Road. Police said more than $25,000 was taken, all of which was recovered.
Sunday, Sept. 4, 1988 -- Poll: Q-C wants a Super City | But 30% undecided hold key 2 months before election
More people favor merging the Illinois Quad-Cities into a Super City than oppose the idea, a Quad-City poll shows. And nearly a third of the people surveyed remained undecided just two months before the election. The poll conducted for the Quad-City Times by Per Mar Security & Research Corp., shows: 40 percent favor a Super City, 30 percent are opposed, 30 percent are undecided.
Sunday, Sept. 5, 1993 -- Questions linger after slaying | And officers can only speculate on the 'whys' of Michelle's death
A week ago, Michelle Jensen's body was found lying on a gravel road one mile west of Davenport, dead from a single gunshot blast to the head. Scott County sheriff's deputies say she was killed by six young gang members who wanted to use her car to rob a convenience store in order to get enough money to buy drugs and go into business for themselves.
Sunday, Sept. 6, 1998 -- How far should student safety go? | Area districts find dealing with offhand threats and potentially real violence is a struggle
Last year, a Quad-City bus driver was on her route to school when she stopped behind a car that was parking on the street. As she looked around, she saw a teen-ager sitting on a front porch take a gun out of his jacket and hold it out in the open. As she drove away, she reported the incident by radio, then asked the elementary students -- who filled most every seat of the bus -- whether they had seen what happened. Most of them, in unison, said they had.
Sunday, Sept. 7, 2003 -- CROWD FILLS PARK FOR ANNUAL FETE | A perfect Pops
Perfect weather, the beautiful Mississippi River River milieu and what may have been a record crowd made for perhaps the most successful Riverfront Pops Concert in its 21-year history Saturday night.
Monday, Sept. 8, 2008 -- Gluba has a global vision for Davenport | Mayor: Use 'Sister Cities' to bring business to Q-C
Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba plans to jump start international economic development in Davenport using the city's decades-old Sister Cities Committee. For years the sister cities program has served as a vehicle for cultural exchanges and friendly visits between Davenporters and residents in Germany, Brazil and Ireland.
Monday, Sept. 9, 2013 -- Aldermen want details on new casino proposal | Council set to vote on existing deal this week
Some Davenport aldermen find a just-announced $250 million casino proposal interesting, but they want to hear more details before derailing a deal with an Iowa casino owner set to be voted on this week.