Tuesday, June 25, 1878 -- THE TRAMPS
Only about 20 tramps were lodged at the police station last evening. It came to be understood among the gentry. It appears, that they would be put to work breaking rock if they were found about town, so all very wisely started for the country.
Sunday, June 26, 1898 -- STORIES FROM CAMP | PRIVATE MARTIN RUNS AGAINST STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM | Election of Boss Carpenter Results in a Deadlock -- Private Kahles Shoots a Spanish Spy that attempts to Break Through the Picket Line
The following paragraphs are from the letters with which George Martin is entertaining his Davenport relatives: "Was on guard again yesterday. My post crossed the officers' mess. The cooks were working on dinner on my second relief. One sang out "Say soldier, does you like strawberries and cream?" Now it's against orders to speak to any one unless in discharge of your duty, but like Adam, I fell. I said, "Well, I hope so." He said, "All right; I'll put them in this half quart jar and you can make a bluff you're taking a drink of water." It was a case of eating strawberries under difficulties, but you ought to have seen George go after that drink. It was the first strawberries I had had since coming here, and I'm that far ahead of the other fellows."
Thursday, June 27, 1918 -- ROPE TO HANG THE KAISER WITH
The mail brought a very suspicious looking package to Arthur A. Sauers, clerk in Martin's cigar store at Third and Harrison streets. After much thought whether to call the police to assist in the inspection, he got up nerve enough to try the task himself. A small armory was disclosed upon opening the package. One toy revolver and holster, and alarm clock and rope with the inscription, "to hang the kaiser with" were the contents.
Tuesday, June 28, 1938 -- Judge M'Swiggin to "Crack Down" On Reckless Drivers; Will Impose Jail Sentences Instead of Fines
After July 1, motorists convicted of reckless driving in Police Magistrate John J. McSwiggin's court will be sent to jail instead of being assessed fines, it was announced by Judge McSwiggin during the morning session of court today after Lorraine Mallette, 25, a taxicab driver, living at 319 1-3 Harrison street, Davenport, was fined $25 and costs for operating an automobile in a reckless manner.
Sunday, June 29, 1958 -- Youth Hurt As Blast Rips Davenport Service Station
A 19-year-old youth was injured in an explosion — fire that rocked his father's service station in Davenport Saturday afternoon. Robert Elliott, of 1417 West Pleasant St. was treated at St. Luke's Hospital for cuts and minor burns on his left arm.
Friday, June 30, 1978 -- Horses Don't Need Lights
A Scott County judge ruled Thursday that persons riding horses at night are not required to have lights.
Wednesday, July 1, 1998 -- Storm spawns heroism, tragedy | Baby sitter saves kids' lives; area woman dies
WAPELLO, Iowa -- John Slutts considers 14-year-old Brandon Fuller of Muscatine a hero. "If he hadn't been there, my kids wouldn't be here," Slutts said Tuesday, a day after a devastating storm crushed the mobile home that he and his wife, Tammi, were buying at Woodland Trailer Court just outside Wapello.