Wednesday, July 30, 2003 -- City cuts firefighter OT | Union says move puts employees, citizens at risk
A move to cut overtime among Davenport firefighters and renovate a fire station could mean longer response times in emergencies that put citizens and firefighters at risk, union officials said Tuesday
Sunday, July 31, 1988 -- THIS BIX BEATS 'EM ALL | 12,425 kick up their heels in Q-C's summer classic
A colorful river of walkers and runners flowed through Davenport's streets Saturday to the enthusiastic cheers of the thousands of who lined the route of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Wednesday, Aug. 1, 1973 -- Paulsen: I'm Pro; No Politics
Kenneth Paulsen, 33, who described himself as "a professional law enforcement, not a politician" today was appointed Scott County sheriff to replace William Strout, 43, who resigned Tuesday.
Friday, Aug. 2, 1968 -- Fair's Set, So's TV Star
Ben Cartwright, alias Lorne Greene, star of TV's "Bonanza," rides Ozark Flight 912 into the Quad-City Airport, Moline, at 8:09 a.m. Saturday to set the scene for the opening of the Great Mississippi Valley Fair.
Monday, Aug. 3, 1953 -- No Early Relief Due in Area; Heat Death Is Recorded
Rain which fell in the Quad-Cities early this afternoon was estimated unofficially as measuring more than one-tenth of an inch. It was regarded as beneficial to dry lawns and gardens. No early relief from the hot and humid weather of the past week was in sight today, as the death of a Rock Island man from heat exhaustion was revealed.
Thursday, Aug. 4, 1938 -- Probe Wreck in Which Two Moline Men Were Killed
As funeral arrangements were being made today by the families of E. Vernon McAvoy and Peter C. Furlong of Moline, veteran Rock Island Line employes, who were crushed to death in an odd train accident near Des Moines Wednesday afternoon, an investigation was started by coroner A. E. Shaw of Polk county into the circumstances of the fatal accident.
Sunday, Aug. 5, 1923 -- Taxi Driver Wrests Weapon From Man; Forces Two to Flee
The fact that one hold-up man was strangling him, while another poked a revolver into his back, did not intimidate H. J. Middleton, 3100½ 5th avenue, Rock Island, when he was attacked from the back seat of his taxi in Davenport last night.