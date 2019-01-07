Friday, Jan. 7, 1949 -- Gettert to Head Amusement Park Group for 1949 | McMann Named President of Bel Air Theater Corp.
Election of H. A. "Pop" Gettert as president, and other officers, featured the annual meeting Thursday evening of the Mississippi Valley Amusement Park, Inc., which reported 1948 the best year in the institution's history. The corporation owns and operates the Mississippi Valley fairground.
Thursday, Jan. 8, 1959 -- ROTC MILITARY BALL
These Davenport High School girls have been chosen candidates for cadet colonel and two cadet majors for the ROTC Military Ball at Davenport Coliseum Jan. 26. The selection will be made by the ROTC Battalion at an auditorium period next Wednesday. Starting a lower left and reading clockwise, they are: Kay Harris, Diana Kent, Barbara Horn, Patricia Schwarz, Wanda Latimer, Daren Karr, Jean Milligan, Julia Pitney, Judy McCracken, Sue Frandsen, Janice Williams, Judy Wigglesworth, Sara Wayt, Judith Erickson and Constance Bell.
Thursday, Jan. 9, 1969 -- DROP FIGHT ON TAX VALUES | $55,000 Saving In Scott
A state decision not to appeal a district court ruling blocking property valuation increases in 47 counties will result in a savings of $360 for the average Scott County farm family this year. it was indicated today. State Revenue Director William H. Forst announced in Des Moines shortly before noon that he would not appeal the ruling given Wednesday by Polk County District Judge Gibson C. Holliday.
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1979 -- Civic Center Project Dumped | Development Group Cites Uncertainty Of Local Funding
Planner have scrapped a proposal to build a $43 million Quad-City civic center on the western tip of Arsenal Island. The concept of a single metropolitan civic center was first proposed in 1976 by the Quad-City Development Group after the cities of Davenport, Rock Island and Moline separately pursued backing for their own civic centers.
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1989 -- Bettendorf kills school tax question | Board chooses budget cuts over more revenue
Residents of the Bettendorf school district won't have to pay an enrichment tax for their schools next year. In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the school board voted against holding an enrichment tax referendum this year.
Tuesday, Jan. 12, 1999 -- 4 Davenport officials are subpoenaed | Feds seize records on VanHecke property
Four Davenport city officials have been subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury and one of those officials says the federal authorities also sought city building records on property owned by former Quad-City pawn shop operator Joe VanHecke.
Sunday, Jan. 13, 2009 -- Census data: Q-C minority population steadily growing | Rock Island, East Moline demographic most diverse
The Quad-City area grew more diverse over the first part of the decade, with Rock Island and East Moline leading the way, according to new government data. Bettendorf continued to be the least diverse of the major cities.