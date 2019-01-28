Thursday, Jan. 28, 1999 -- Ruling threatens alimony for live-ins | Q-C case sets new standards
An appellate court ruling in a Bettendorf divorce case has made it more difficult for Iowa divorcees to keep their alimony checks if they live with a new partner. The Iowa Court of Appeals ruling puts a new legal burden on ex-spouses receiving alimony to prove they are not being supported by their new live-in partners.
Monday, Jan. 29, 1979 -- Walk To Store Ends In Death
A late night errand Saturday ended in the deaths of two 17-year-old Davenport girls who were struck by a car driven by a man whom police have charged with drunken driving. The two girls, a friend and a brother of one of the victims were walking home in the traveled portion of East Locust Street after stopping at a 24-hour food store two blocks west of the accident scene at Belle Avenue and Locust Street.
Friday, Jan. 30, 1959 -- PREDICT ZERO TO MINUS 5! | Cold Will Follow Area Sleet Storm
Temperatures will tumble to zero to five below tonight in the Quad-City area in the wake of a sleet storm that coated streets and highways with ice, causing hazardous driving conditions. Ralph C. Graham, Davenport director of Public Works, today warned householders to place abrasives on the sidewalks in front of their homes.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 1939 -- Golden Gloves Tickets
Although a heavy advance sale is reported for the first two shows of The Daily Times Golden Gloves tournament Thursday and Friday nights at the Rock Island armory, hundreds of good seats remained at the ticket agencies today. The large Rock Island armory will accommodate more than 6,000 fans. At least 3,000 tickets will be available at the armory box office Thursday and Friday nights.
Saturday, Feb. 1, 1919 -- CLINTON MAN LOSES $1,900; FRIEND GOT IT
CLINTON, Ia., Feb. 1 -- Daniel Pope played the part of the "Good Samaritan" to a man whose only recommendation was the fact that he speaks Pope's language fluently. This morning Pope reported to the police that while he was at work last night his erstwhile friend had broken into his trunk and stolen $1,900, his savings from three years of labor in the railway yards.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 1899 -- Noon Runaway
There was a runaway on west Third street at noon today. The team belonged to a dairyman and was hitched to one of the covered wagons used in the delivery of lacteal fluid. The horses were stopped by J. L. Tyler near the corner of Third and Green streets, thus saving the outfit from probable destruction. The farmer gave his name as Steenholdt.
Monday, Feb. 3, 1879 -- ITEMS IN BRIEF
Several young men had a shooting match at Hall's Island yesterday. Mr. E. Berg and Mr. H. Young broke the most glass balls and were accorded the prizes.