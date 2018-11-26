Wednesday, Nov. 26, 1913 -- TITLE HINGES ON GAME AT ALEDO | WILLIAM AND VASHTI PLAYS ILLINOIS COLLEGE THURSDAY | Championship of the Illinois Intercollegiate Association Depends on the Result
ALEDO, Ill., Nov. 26 -- Every thing is in readiness for the big Thanksgiving Day football game between Illinois college of Jacksonville and William and Vashti which will be played here on that date. This game is by all odds the biggest and most important in Illinois among the colleges this season since the Illinois Intercollegiate association title is at stake. Both college are right in line for the coveted honor and the winning team will secure the title.
Tuesday, Nov. 27, 1928 -- Velie Co. Will Discontinue Manufacture of Motor Cars; To Build Monocoupes Only
Manufacture of the Velie automobile has been suspended it was announced today at the offices of the Velie Motors corporation in Moline. Manufacture of the Monocoupe will continue. The Velie plant has been shut down for some time. It was understood that an inventory was being taken, possibly with a view of the sale of the plant to some other automobile concern.
Sunday, Nov. 28, 1943 -- Because It Is the Place "Next Best to Home" | Scott County USO Center Attracts Thousands
The old expression says, "There is no place like home," but the Scott County USO headquarters in the Y.M.C.A. at Fourth and Harrison streets, is gaining a reputation for being the place "next best to home." Recently recognized by the national United Service Organization, the service center, under the direction of a Scott county council, has been in operation for over a year.
Saturday, Nov. 29, 1958 -- Benecke To Play For Crystal Ball
Retrospection is a pleasant pastime but it "dates" you. Many Davenport adults will find this true when they recall the Glenn Miller Band which made many appearances in the area. Today's young set is faintly aware of the famous musical aggregation of more than a decade or so.
Friday, Nov. 30, 1973 -- Q-C Industries Push Employee Car Pools
Major industries in the Quad-Cities are developing or initiating plans to encourage employees to form car pools in an effort to conserve on gasoline consumption as talk oh higher prices and dwindling supplies dominates the petroleum market.
Thursday, Dec. 1, 1988 -- Wet November helps ease Q-C drought
The end of November marks the end of an extremely wet month in an unusually dry year. There was a trace of precipitation Wednesday. But that didn't change the monthly total of 3.14 inches of precipitation. It includes one inch of snow and is far above the normal of 1.96 inches for November.
Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2003 -- Diocese must give up records | Judge orders bishop to surrender 50 years of abuse documents
CLINTON, Iowa -- A Clinton County judge has ordered the Diocese of Davenport to produce all records from the past 50 years regarding the sexual misconduct by priests, but will allow victims' names to remain confidential.