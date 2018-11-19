Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2003 -- New cameras on I-74 bridge assist police | Officials: Equipment will make for 'more efficient response'
Interstate 74 bridge travelers are under surveillance, but not in an effort to catch them doing anything wrong. Over the past two weeks, City of Bettendorf electricians have been busy installing and adjusting two small cameras, each perched about 40 feet off the pavement in the far right-hand lanes, at both the Iowa and Illinois entrances to the four-lane, twin-spans bridge.
Sunday, Nov. 20, 1988 -- Fire victim could call only one place home -- Davenport
The only address that John Lewis had was "Davenport." The big, quiet man who often walked the streets of Davenport died Thursday in a fire at a vacant Davenport house where he had taken shelter for the night. He took with him the mystery of his past, and left behind friend who knew him as a gentle fellow who kept to himself.
Wednesday, Nov. 21, 1973 -- Fear Flood Plan In Jeopardy
The entire $26.8 million flood control system planned for the Iowa Quad-Cities could be jeopardized by recent directives on federal government funding of such projects, members of the Davenport Levee Improvement Commission revealed today.
Saturday, Nov. 22, 1958 -- Seeks Demo Nomination | Moran Enters State Race
Rock Island State's Atty. Bernard J. Moran placed himself in the running for the Democratic nomination for governor of Illinois in 1960 Friday night.
Tuesday, Nov. 23, 1943 -- Post-War Plans Include Spending | Davenporters Preparing Now to Join Rest of Nation in Buying Splurge When War Ends -- Autos, Home Appliances Head the List
When the war ends and plants engaged now in making materials of war turn again to the manufacture of implements of peace, Davenport will join other cities of the nation in a spending spree that will dwarf any similar occurrence in history.
Saturday, Nov. 24, 1928 -- SHEBOYGAN MAN WINS OPERATION FROM DR. MATTHEY ON GRID WAGER; BADGER-GOPHER GAME IS CRUCIAL | Davenport Surgeon Loses On Smith and Iowa -- Backs Minnesota
Walter Vollrath, Sheboygan, Wis., manufacturer doesn't need an appendicitis operation and Dr. Walter Matthey, prominent Davenport surgeon, doesn't usually perform them free, but if the former ever does, the latter will. Mr. Vollrath can also have a gall bladder operation gratis. The reason are that Dr. Matthey picked Al Smith to beat Herbert Hoover and Iowa to defeat Wisconsin.
Tuesday, Nov. 25, 1913 -- RAISBECK FUNERAL HELD TODAY | Matherville Woman Passed Away in Moline City Hospital
The funeral of Mrs. Raisbeck, who died in Moline city hospital Sunday, was held this afternoon from the home, in Matherville. Rev. Giddings officiating. Interment was made in the Cable cemetery. The deceased was 49 years of age. She is survived by her husband, three sons, Joe, John and Thomas, and two daughters, Ruth, at home, and Mrs. John Miller of Rock Island.