Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1878 -- THE ELEMENTS | Last Night's Awful Storm - The Damage Done By It.
The most fearful storm of rain, wind, thunder and lightning that we ever remember to have seen here occurred last night. At about seven o'clock dark, angry masses of storm-clouds came over the sky from the northwest, and just over the town seemed to meet with others from the northeast. They jostled each other madly, and breaking into fragments, drifted rapidly in all directions.
Sunday, Aug. 21, 1898 -- OUR FIRST OFFERING | WALTER G. NAGEL DEAD AT CAMP CUBA LIBRE.
A telegram received in Davenport Friday evening brought tidings which cast a pall of gloom over the entire city as soon as its contents became generally known. It announced the death, in the division hospital at Camp Cuba Libre, Jacksonville, of Walter G. Nagel -- Davenport's first offering to her country's cause in the present war.
Thursday, Aug. 22, 1918 -- COUNTY SENDS 109 MEN
The Scott County exemption board will send out 109 men during the next few days. This will exhaust all of the physical fit men left in the 1917 registrants and takes a portion of the 1918 class. There will be about 50 limited men left between 40 and 50 of the men in the '18 class. Seven men go on the 27th and 90 go on the 3rd of September. Two men are called for limited service on the 30th of August and 10 on the 3rd of next month.
Tuesday, Aug. 23, 1938 -- PWA Allows Grant For New Schools | Approval Given To Program | Government to Pay $1,101,393 or 45 Per Cent of Cost | MORE FUNDS SOUGHT | Election Planned on Bond Issue -- Supplementary Grant of $369,450 to Be Asked
Application of the Davenport board of education for a PWA grant of $1,101,393 for an elementary school building has been approved it was announced today in Washington.
Sunday, Aug. 24, 1958 -- Old Rockingham House Feels Axe Of Progress | Begin Razing Scott County Building Famous As Political, Social Center More Than 100 Years Ago
One of Scott County's oldest, most historic buildings is being razed. Last week the fabled old Rockingham House felt the axe of progress when wreckers began to tear down the rambling, wooden ex-hotel building at Harbor Road and Wapello Avenue.
Friday, Aug. 25, 1978 -- Duck Creek Friends Sue For $4 Million
Friends of Duck Creek, a citizens group formed after the City of Davenport dumped 10 million gallons of raw sewage in the creek earlier this month, has filed a $4 million lawsuit against the city.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 1998 -- Bell's tolls break 20 years of silence | Church completes restoration project
First Presbyterian Church of Davenport silenced its 1,000-pound bell about 20 years ago because a few neighbors complained it tolled too loudly. The 144-year-old bell remained silent over the years because its swaying had weakened the walls of the 100-year-old bell tower.