Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2008 -- 'CHILDREN OF THE CORN REMAKE' | Princeton, Iowa, cornfield to crop up in Sci-Fi Channel film | Producers filming scenes at various Q-C area locations
Tim and Kellie Carter's tall corn is becoming a popular backdrop for movies and documentaries. On Tuesday, actors and extras for a remake of the thriller "Children of the Corn" took their places in front of the cameras on the Carter Farm off U.S. 67, just south of Wapsipinicon River near Princeton, Iowa.
Friday, Sept. 11, 1998 -- Davenport North High School tightens security | Missing student is believed to have gun
A student who is believed to have run away from home with a gun has caused Davenport North High School to take extra precautions to ensure student safety. The precautions which include having staff watch all of the entrances and exits and the posting of extra police patrols around the school -- will remain in effect until the missing student, a senior, is found by authorities.
Monday, Sept. 12, 1988 -- CORN FIELD
Two boxcars loaded with corn spilled their cargo when this Soo Line train derailed near Mound Street and River Drive in Davenport Sunday. A company spokesman said six railroad cars jumped the track at about 2 p.m. There were no injuries, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 1978 -- 'Homecoming' | It's taken 30 years, But Bob Ray Returns To Durant
It's been 30 years since Gov. Robert D. Ray detasseled corn in this Cedar County community of 1,500, but the memories came back quickly Tuesday night. The governor was in Durant for a fundraiser, and it is if her were 19 again. He seemed to feel quite at home as he greeted well-wishers at the Lamp Memorial Building.
Saturday, Sept. 14, 1968 -- Delta Queen Steams Through Town
With the whistle blowing and the calliope playing the "Battle Hymn of the Republic," the Delta Queen sternwheeler churned the Mississippi waters as she left Lock and Dam No. 15 Friday night. Nearly 400 persons lined the locks guard rails to see the mighty riverboat traveling full steam ahead at 8 miles per hour headed for St. Paul, Minn.
Monday, Sept. 15, 1958 -- DOGS SLAY SHOE'S 'CHILDREN' | 'Murder' At The Zoo
One lone survivor, a bereft guinea pig, is all that is left of the 12 "children" who lived in the Old Lady's Shoe in the Children's Zoo in Fejervary. The rest were "murdered." The "murderers" were two tagged dogs which trapped themselves by burrowing under the wire of a rabbit cage, where they were found when shocked attendants opened the Zoo early this morning to feed the animals. One of the canines later escaped.
Thursday, Sept. 16, 1948 -- IHC Agrees to Meet Pastors, Demand by Union in Threat to Shut Down East Moline Plant | Official of Local Calls Upon FE to Risk an Injunction
Police Chief James Montgomery of East Moline met with UFEMWA union leaders at noon to request assurance that there would be no violence at the plant, but leaders were reluctant to discuss their plans or make promises pending the meeting of company officials and ministers.