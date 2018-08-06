Monday, Aug. 6, 1923 -- HARDING FUNERAL TRAIN AT CLINTON | ARRIVES AT 12:26 P.M. AND IS GREETED BY IMMENSE THRONG; STOP MADE TO CHANGE ENGINES | Iowans Pay Tribute To Departed National Chief Executive As Train Bearing His Body Speeds Across State to Washington | TO REACH CAPITAL ON TUESDAY | Crosses Into Iowa At 3:30 a.m., Covering Half of 3,000 Mile Journey -- Short Stop At Chicago Scheduled For Late This Afternoon
Clinton -- The train bearing the body of the late President Warren Gamaliel Harding from San Francisco to Washington arrived here at 12:26 p.m., to stop while engines and crews were changed. It was met by a tremendous throng of reverent mourners.
Sunday, Aug. 7, 1938 -- Legion Delegates to Denounce Bund | 5,000 WILL ATTEND BIG CONVENTION | Commander Announces Nazi Groups Will Be Topic of Meet | HOT ELECTION FORECAST | Two Candidates in Running for Head of State Department
Discussion of a two man contest for departmental commander and forecasts that a resolution scoring the German American Bund would be passed featured the pre-convention whispering in the Hotel Blackhawk lobby Saturday, as the advance guard of the 5,000 Iowa Legionnaires who are expected for the departmental American Legion convention opening Monday arrived in the city.
Saturday, Aug. 8, 1953 -- Richard M'Vay, 17, Killed In Black Hawk Road Mishap
A bike-auto collision on the Black Hawk road south of Moline proved fatal Friday afternoon to a 17-year-old Moline youth. The boy who died in Moline Public Hospital 15 minutes after the accident, was Richard McVay, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob McVay, of 324 Fifth Avenue.
Friday, Aug. 9, 1968 -- Disadvantaged Boys Are Taken Camping
A homesick 12-year-old boy sat under a tree at Loud Thunder Scout Reservation, crying and scratching his mosquito bites. A sympathetic counselor comforted him and the boy sniffled. "Well, I'll try it just two more days and then I'm goin' home."
Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1983 -- Just Chas
Usually, drifters pass through the Quad-Cities unnoticed. But columnist Bill Wundram takes time to chat with Chas McCartney -- a man who claims to be 105, looking for a way to survive to see 110.
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 1998 -- GOTTA MATCH FOR A TRADE | Matchbooks ignite these collectors' fire | Hundreds strike up convention in Moline
Of course, you've got the hotel and restaurant categories. But then, there are sports, banks, even vintage "girly" covers. You can't get embossed, textured, contoured even rainbow. This week 350 of the 2,000 members in the high-brow sounding Rathkamp Matchbook Society convene in Moline for their annual convention.
Monday, Aug. 12, 2013 -- HAPPY HOMECOMING | Maquoketa students return from Kenya | Volunteers stranded after airport fire halted travel
MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Families and friends tearfully reunited Sunday with 26 Maquoketa High School students and chaperones who were stranded in Kenya. "We all knew we were safe. We just wanted to get back to see our families," Club hOpe member Marissa Till said.