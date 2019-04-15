Thursday, April 15, 2004 -- MALLARDS FUMBLE PLAYOFF OPENER | Feeling the Fury
The rivalry between the Quad-City Mallards and the Muskegon Fury has taken its share of odd twists and turns, and spawned some unusual heroes. It gave birth to another one Wednesday night at The Mark of the Quad-Cities. Muskegon's Jason Lawmaster, who scored three of his seven regular-season goals against the Mallards, scored two more in the first game of the Colonial Cup playoffs to give the Fury a 3-2 victory and the early edge in the best-of-five quarterfinal series.
Sunday, April 16, 1989 -- With new prizes, a changed course and post-race gala in its 15th year ... | Bix 7 reaches for new heights
There will be something old but also many, many things new in this year's Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race. The race scheduled for July 29, will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a newly developed prize structure, a slightly altered course and a massive post-race party.
Wednesday, April 17, 1974 -- Muscatine Welder Electrocuted On Job
MUSCATINE, Iowa -- An 18-year-old welder, who had been on the job only a week, was electrocuted here Tuesday morning while working near a 13,800-volt transformer at Grain Processing Corp. James Leroy Call, formerly of Columbus City, died at Muscatine General Hospital about two hours after the accident.
Saturday, April 18, 1959 -- Eight Injured In Squad Car Crash | Two Davenport Policemen, Six Girls In Hospital
Eight persons were hospitalized shortly before midnight Friday in a crash between an auto and new Davenport police squad car in which two officers were on their way to aid a chocking baby. Two Davenport policemen and six girls, were hospitalized after the crash at Fourth and Division streets.
Wednesday, April 19, 1944 -- Buffalo Man on Kurile Isle Raid
ELEVENTH AAF HEADQUARTERS -- (Special) -- Two flying officers from Iowa were responsible for guiding the first Eleventh Army Air force Liberator bomber to Matsuwa, closest target to Tokyo bombed since General Doolittle's famous raid, and for actually dropping bombs on that Japanese installation1,062 from the enemy capital. The two, pictured above, (left to right) are Lt. Orin Bell of Buffalo, and Lt. John D. Gleason, New Hampton.
Saturday, April 20, 1929 -- Moline Receives $100,000 For Park | BEQUEST IS MADE BY MRS. GRACE HARRIS | Provides for Purchase of the Old Velie Homestead |$100,000 TO MRS. HARPER | Davenport Woman Remembered Among Others in Tri-Cities
The City of Moline will receive between $75,000 and $100,000 to purchase the old Velie homestead, Eleventh street and Eleventh avenue, Moline, and to create a beautiful swimming pool and park there, and a number of tri-city persons are given sums ranging from $10,000 to $200,000 in the will of Mrs. Grace Velie Harris, former prominent Moline woman, who died two weeks ago at her home in Carmel, Calif.
Tuesday, April 21, 1914 -- PREPARES FOR CALLING OUT IOWA MILITIA | Expect Word from Washington Asking Service of National Guard
Des Moines, April 21. -- Preparations are being made in the office of Adjutant General Guy E. Logan for the calling of the four regiments of the Iowa National Guard to Des Moines, immediately upon receipt of an order from the war department for the assembling of troops for the Mexican invasion.