Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2008 -- ARSENAL PREPARES FOR THE FUTURE | Factory looking to develop more lightweight materials
The commander of the Rock Island Arsenal's factory says 2009 will be an important year for the plant to take steps to reach beyond the bread-and-butter products that have added 400 workers to the payroll this year. The past few years have been good for the Joint Munitions and Technology Center, or JMTC, a centerpiece of Arsenal Island's 7,000-person work force.
Friday, Jan. 1, 1999 -- TALE OF TWO FRIENDS | 2 men share a bond -- and a kidney
Two Moline men made history in November becoming Iowa's first living, bi-racial kidney donor and recipient. DeWitt "D" Pollard, 38-year-old bus driver for MetroLink, volunteered one of his kidneys to longtime friend Terry "Bucky" Buckwalter. D is black. Bucky is white.
Monday, Jan. 2, 1989 -- Civic center hinges on '89 | Future depends on funding this year
It's do or die in '89. It's a catchy little phrase but it's something the Illinois Quad-City Civic Center Authority takes seriously. That's because authority members know that if they don't get millions of dollars in state funds this year, the talk that has gone around for the past 40 years about building a Quad-City civic center will finally be laid to rest.
Wednesday, Jan. 3, 1979 -- TV Stars' Record Makes RI Home Of Their Blues
"Now whatever you do," Joel Briskin warned, "don't use John and Danny's name in relation to the Blues Brothers. There's no reference to them on the album, and that's the way we want it." But Briskin -- the manager of Saturday Night Live's John Belushi and Dan Akyroyd -- is fighting a losing battle for anonymity. The Blues Brothers -- Belushi and Akyroyd -- are a smash hit, as is their already gold album, "Briefcase Full Of Blues."
Saturday, Jan. 4, 1969 -- Power Plant Huffs And Puffs For Heat
Smoke billows from the Riverside generating plant of Iowa-Illinois Gas & Electric Co., giving visual evidence of the extra burden heaped upon the plant by sub-zero temperatures in the Quad-City area.
Monday, Jan. 5, 1959 -- Davenport 'Cannon Girl' Escapes Cuba, Dad Hears
A former Davenport girl, accustomed to being shot from the mouth of a cannon, has escaped riot-torn Cuba. Her parents Mr. and Mrs. Frank T. Plambeck, 1526 W. Columbia Ave., Davenport, received a wire today of her safe arrival with her husband in Key West, Fla. She is Mrs. Walter Patterson, the former Ruth Plambeck.
Thursday, Jan. 6, 1949 -- Henry Puls, 61, of Davenport Dies as a result of Injuries Incurred Dec. 27 When His Auto Hit by Switch Engine
Injuries incurred Dec. 27 when the automobile he was driving collided with a Rock Island Lines switch engine at Fifth and Gaines streets proved fatal to Henry Puls, 61, of 604 Gaines street, who died at 12:15 a.m. today in Mercy Hospital. Death was due to internal injuries. He also suffered shock.