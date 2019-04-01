Wednesday, April 1, 2009 -- PISTACHIO RECALL | Clinton native worries about possible damage to industry | FDA investigating reports of salmonella contamination
A Clinton, Iowa, native who now grows pistachios in California says a warning from the federal government to avoid pistachio products after reports of salmonella contamination could hurt the market for the product for years to come.
Friday, April 2, 1999 -- Scout with Q-C ties soon may see duty in hot spot
A former Quad-City man soon may be on his way to Macedonia to join NATO peacekeeping forces -- and possibly help replace the three U.S. soldiers captured there this week. The parents of Scott A. Hethcote, 26, a cavalry squadron scout assigned to the 1-4 Cavalry Unit based in Schweinfurt, Germany said Thursday that he contacted his paternal grandparents in Napa, Calif., with news that is leading them to believe he soon will be deployed to the Eastern European hot spot.
Monday, April 3, 1989 -- After coping with rejection from Vietnam, some veterans feel VA cutbacks make them ... Twice betrayed
Bill Tucker showed up in the Quad-Cities about a year and a half ago, living in his car, homeless. In the 15 years or so since he was in Vietnam, he'd had -- and lost -- about 25 jobs. And he was angry. He wasn't sure where that anger came from. He didn't know why he seemed to end up in fights in bars, why he had no patience for people, why he sometimes just took off for the middle of the woods and stayed there.
Wednesday, April 4, 1979 -- Erosion Grows Where Forests Once Thrived
MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Woodlands in Muscatine County will almost disappear in the next 40 years if landowners continue to clear ground at the present rate, a state forester said. Forest covered 90,820 acres in the county in 1859, but by 1954 there were only 30,000 and by 1974 woodlands had shrunk to 19,200, Stan Tate, district forester for the Iowa Conservation Commission, said.
Saturday, April 5, 1969 -- Rains, Warm Skies Add To The Woes In Flood Fight
Pelting spring rains which his parts of the Midwest and warming skies which settled over areas missed by the rain combined Friday to add to flood woes along the Mississippi River. In the Quad-Cities and surrounding river points, construction of emergency levees was halted at least until Monday after an inch of early morning rain turned dike sites into slippery quagmires.
Monday, April 6, 1959 -- Flood Threat Is Over: Weatherman
The Mississippi River and tributaries in the Quad-City area were receding orabout to recede today. The Mississippi stage today was 12.8 feet, the same as Sunday, and a drop of .3 of a foot from the crest 13.1 reached Saturday.
Thursday, April 7, 1949 -- Farmall Factory Remains Closed; No Reply to FE | Union Charges 'Lockout' in Telegram to Company
With production at a standstill and 4,200 idle, the outcome of the labor dispute at Farmall works, International Harvester Co. in Rock Island remains unsettled today. Management closed the plant at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, claiming a wild-cat strike of 48 men in a vital department had cut off a supply of parts to the main-motor assembly line.