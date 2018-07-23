Friday, July 23, 1948 -- EAST MOLINE IHC STRIKERS CRIPPLE PLANT
Production at the East Moline plant of International Harvester Co. was nearly halted Friday when company officials announced that the five-day old strike had now affected over 2,000 workers.
Thursday, July 24, 1958 -- So The City May Know!
Davenport is joining progressive cities throughout the United States in publishing an annual report to the citizens on the operation of their city government. The story will be told in an easy to understand news form, in photographs, in tabulation and in charts. No citizen of Davenport will want to miss it. The report will appear Monday as a supplemental to The Daily Times and Tuesday as a supplemental to the Morning Democrat.
Thursday, July 25, 1968 -- WAPSI DAMAGE MOUNTING | Homes May Be Evacuated
The suddenly-mighty Wapsipinicon River coursed through its crop-bounded along the Scott-Clinton County border Wednesday, spilling ruinous waters across the fields, closing scattered country roads and isolating dozens of farm homes along its low-lying rich bottom lands.
Wednesday, July 26, 1978 -- Credit Island's Scars Heal Slowly
The director of the Davenport parks system said Tuesday he would be reluctant to allow another rock concert on Credit Island. The park board was the first group to grant approval to the concert held 10 days ago and board members spoke up for the project.
Wednesday, July 27, 1988 -- Abandoned newborn gives mall workers a surprise | Clerks find baby in unlocked car
A newborn baby boy was found late Tuesday in the front seat of an unlocked car at NorthPark Shopping Center, Davenport, police said. The child was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport, where a doctor examined him and said he seemed healthy, police said.
Tuesday, July 28, 1998 -- Young mom is slain in parking ramp | Boyfriend from Peoria faces murder charge after victim sought protection
Rock Island's first homicide of 1998 was startling in its brutality and the events leading up to it. The estranged boyfriend of a 21-year-old Moline woman is accused of shooting her six times in the upper body and head. It happened during the lunch hour Monday as she and their infant child sat in their car in a parking ramp no more than 30 yards from the Rock Island Police Department.
Tuesday, July 29, 2008 -- AFTER THE STORM: PICKING UP THE PIECES | Cleanup will take weeks | Area workers keep busy with downed trees
For some cities, picking up debris from last week's storm is expected to take weeks and could demand more time than flood and snow cleanup this year. Rich Westmoreland, operations manager for Moline, said crews started picking up tree limbs and leaves Monday. The city's whole public works staff, with the exception of one person filling potholes and another street sweeping, is helping out.