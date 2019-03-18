Tuesday, March 18, 2014 -- Mayor declares 'All-out assault' on potholes
Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba loudly declared "an all-out assault on potholes" has been quietly underway for a few weeks. During his State of the City address Monday to the Davenport Rotary Club, Gluba said the city must go after potholes aggressively after an unusually harsh winter left streets severely damaged.
Thursday, March 19, 2009 -- Frustration grows in Thomson | Funding for prison not included in budget proposal
THOMSON, Ill. -- Jerry Hebeler could only shake his head. Sitting in a booth Wednesday at the Route 84 Diner, the president of Thomson's village board said everywhere he goes, people ask him when the Thomson Correctional Center will open.
Saturday, March 20, 2004 -- Brit-knee injury cancels Spears' Chicago show | Pop singer suffers the injury during Quad-City show
A twisted knee suffered Thursday at The Mark of the Quad-Cities left pop singing star Britney Spears with a pronounced limp near the end of the concert and forced the cancellation of her Friday night show in the Chicago area.
Sunday, March 21, 1999 -- 2,000 Q-C women take part in study | Inquiry takes on menopause questions
Bernice M. Jones, always has been bothered that African American women have been blatantly absent from health studies. Several years ago, the 72-year-old woman had a chance to do something about it. Accustomed to blazing trails all her life, she volunteered to become one of thousands of subjects overall including 2,000 Quad-City area women in the largest and most far-reaching study of women's health ever undertaken. It began in 1993.
Tuesday, March 22, 1994 -- Gambling bill clears huge hurdle and heads to Senate | Q-C lawmaker withdraws motion to reconsider it
DES MOINES -- Gambling backers breathed a sigh of relief Monday after the Iowa House voted to send its gaming bill to the Senate. The decision came after a purported deal with the Native American tribes failed to materialize. The Iowa House voted 51-49 last week to allow county voters to decide whether to lift betting limits on the riverboats and install slot machines at the racetracks.
Thursday, March 23, 1989 -- Freedom eases pain of AIDS | EM inmate steps into the sunshine
His eyes brimming with tears, AIDS patient Marvin Sittig Jr. was freed from prison to return home to die. Illinois Gov. James Thompson commuted Sittig's sentence on Tuesday, making him the first Illinois inmate with AIDS to receive clemency and one of the first in the nation.
Saturday, March 24, 1984 -- Rocky's still No. 1 here
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Something powerful struck this city suddenly Friday night: A red-and-gold "Rock slide." And even though the team they came to see win lost, the more than 1,600 Rock Island High School students and fans thought the trip was well worth it.