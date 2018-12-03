Thursday, Dec. 3, 1998 – Ferentz will fill Fry’s shoes | Former Hawkeye coach is happy to return to Iowa City
Kirk Ferentz never figured he would get the chance to coach football at Iowa, especially as the replacement for Hayden Fry. “I was like everybody else. I figured he’d coach until he (Fry) was 100,” said Ferentz, who will be introduced as the Hawkeyes’ new head coach at a 7 p.m. news conference today in Iowa City.
Monday, Dec. 4, 1978 – Thousands Shiver In Dark | Ice Storm Leaves Many Areas Without Power
Thousands of Quad-Citians remained in the dark and cold late Sunday and utility crews planned to work through the night to repair the damage caused by a fierce winter ice storm that crippled Iowa-Illinois Gas & Electric Co.
Friday, Dec. 5, 1958 – FOR DAVENPORT’S DOWNTOWN BUSINESS AREA | ADD MILLION DOLLAR PARKING | Sites To Be Close To Stores, Offices; Use Meter Money
Davenport today is on the threshold of a million dollars’ worth of additional downtown parking. It is the largest single undertaking of its kind ever attempted in the city.
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 1938 – Jaycees Busy Preparing Christmas Packages For Poor Kids
St. Nicholas is receiving valiant support this season from members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce who have made a pledge to send Christmas gifts to every poor child in the city provided Good Fellows in the community do their part in subscribing to an adequate toy fund.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 1918 – CANNOT GET COUNCIL TO APPROVE EDICTS OF BOARD OF HEALTH | Only Four Members Present – Postponed Until Monday
It was impossible to get the Davenport city council together this afternoon to approve the action of the board of health this morning in providing new rules for guarding against the spread of the Spanish influenza.
Thursday, Dec. 8, 1898 – A FINE BLOCK | APARTMENT BUILDING THAT WILL RISE NEXT SPRING | Twenty-five Offices and Nearly Twice as Many Flats, with Every Modern Convenience that Can be Asked – Other Improvements Near By
West Fourth street is to be handsomely improved next year, in the immediate neighborhood of the city hall, and it isn’t the only part of Davenport by any means that is to show the forward movement reflected in all departments at the present time.
Monday, Dec. 9, 1878 – THE SNOW STORM
One of the severest falls of snow we have had in this locality for two or three years, began on Saturday night, lasted all of Sunday, and ended only during last night.