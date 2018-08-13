Thursday, Aug. 13, 1998 -- MIDAMERICAN AND CALENERGY MERGER | Q-C will get power plant | $250 million site is slated for 2000
MidAmerican Energy Co. and its new mate are pursuing the construction of a $250 million electricity generating plant in the Quad-Cities, which would sell energy to power-starved Midwest communities.
Monday, Aug. 14, 1978 -- Pickets May Halt Moline Services
Garbage collection and other vital city services may be cut off today in Moline if blue-collar workers honor police picket lines at the municipal garage and do not report for work, the Quad-City Times has learned.
Friday, Aug. 15, 1958 -- Area Cleans Up After Storm | Repairs Phones, Utilities
Trees and tree limbs were being removed from Quad-City streets and Iowa-Illinois Gas & Electric Co. crews were repairing power lines today following a wind and electrical storm early this morning.
Tuesday, Aug. 16, 1938 -- Thrills to Feature Fair Wednesday | Rain Mars Kids' and 4-H Days | Monday Night Show Abandoned -- Doll Parade Set Friday | TODAY'S RACES OFF | Children ignore downpour to Enjoy Midway Shows and Pony Rides
The Thrill show Wednesday afternoon loomed as the next major attraction of the Mississippi Valley fair today after rain drowned the exposition for the second consecutive day. With a promise of clear weather tomorrow Jimmy Lynch and his Death Dodgers were to arrive tonight to present a program of feats which promise to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.
Saturday, Aug. 17, 1918 -- IOWA CITY MAN BADLY INJURED
IOWA CITY, Ia., Aug. 17 -- (Special) Clayton Welter, Iowa City bank clerk and university senior, has been wounded badly in France, says a message. He was a member of the replacement battalion of Marines. He was shot through the mouth and neck by a machine gun.
Thursday, Aug. 18, 1898 -- LATEST FROM CAMP | JAMES Y. CANTWELL BRINGS IT IN PERSON | Arrived Here Today from Jacksonville -- Seventh Army Corps being Reorganized Preparatory to Moving -- Other War Items of Local Interest.
James Y. Cantwell is at home on a 20-day furlough, wearing the brown duck uniform of the army as equipped for duty under the southern sun and the red cross of the hospital corps. He is quartermaster sergeant of the ambulance division. When he left camp Monday night Lieut. McManus was slightly better and none of the other Davenport boys were seriously ill. Capt. Dalzell had returned in an improved condition after a short sick leave.
Monday, Aug. 19, 1878 -- POLICE POINTS
Up at a place in Northeast Davenport there was a fine row on Sunday evening. A man named Charles Kohl came alone and stopped at the saloon. Here he met three young men named Joseph Burke, John Burke and John McGee, who at once approached him and accused him of saying bad things of them. He denied it, and said that his wormer relatives had done the talking, and that he was not responsible for what they might say. This did not satisfy the Burkes and McGee and they at once attacked him.