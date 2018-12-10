Tuesday, Dec. 10, 1878 -- BRIEFS
Last Saturday night Mr. John Moore, of Allen's Grove, met with a serious accident. He was returning from Davenport with a load of lumber, and his team when near Maysville ran away. They threw him out, and he must have become entangled in the reins, and been drawn against the wheels and dragged some distance.
Sunday, Dec. 11, 1898 -- BEST IN THE WEST | THE NEW ELECTRIC PLANT AT THE WATER WORKS
The Davenport Water company, which has what was at the time of its installation the finest filter plant in the world, has just put in at its river station the finest electric lighting plant in the west. This statement is not made rashly, but because the fact is exactly as stated.
Thursday, Dec. 12, 1918 -- COUNCIL AND BOARD TO DEFER FURTHER ACTION UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING | City Physician To Make Report of Chicago Meeting
The Davenport city council and members of the board of health will meet at the city hall Friday morning at 9 o'clock in executive session for the purpose of hearing the report of City Physician W. C. Goenne, who will return tonight from Chicago, where he is attending the meeting of the American public health service.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 1938 -- School Board Orders Welfare Society Lease On Harrison Terminated; Needed During Construction of New Building
The Scott county welfare organization housed in the Harrison school at Fourth and Ripley streets for the last three and one-half years, will be obliged to move to new quarters within the next 60 days as a result of the new elementary school building program.
Sunday, Dec. 14, 1958 -- Getting Used To Cold? No Relief In Sight | See More Snow For Quad-Cities
There is no relief in sight from the cold wave which is gripping the Quad-Cities and Iowa and Illinois, with more snow expected, weather bureau officials predicated Saturday night. Although we might expect slightly warmer temperatures, the Quad-City area is still in the firm grip of "old man winter."
Friday, Dec. 15, 1978 -- Scott Acreage State's Costliest
Farmland values in the Iowa Quad-City area jumped more than 15 percent this year and farmland in Scott County is now the most expensive in Iowa. Those are two findings of an annual Iowa farmland survey conducted by Iowa State University.
Wednesday, Dec. 16, 1998 -- PRESIDENCY IN CRISIS | Evans says no; Leach still not sure | House vote seems to be shaping up mostly along party lines
U.S. Rep. Lane Evans, D-Ill., came off the fence on which U.S. Rep. Jim Leach, R-Iowa, continued sitting Tuesday and landed squarely against impeachment of President Clinton. Still, Evans conceded that the heavily partisan process likely will push the matter through the House of Representatives and on to the Senate.