Sunday, March 25, 1984 -- Hansen won't stop 'til success
Ron Hansen, police chief in Rock Island, spent a day last fall with a pair of binoculars glued to his eyes. Hansen was deer hunting, sitting in a tree that he didn't climb too high because he suspected it was the home of a family of raccoons. His clothes were cold and wet from wading icy streams on the hike to his lookout.
Sunday, March 26, 1989 -- Easter weather wows Q-C
This is the first weekend of spring -- both on the calendar and in the hearts of Quad-Citians who have been rolicking and frolicking in the warm outdoors. Folks came out in droves Saturday -- driving, hiking and biking around to get a breath of fresh air.
Sunday, March 27, 1994 -- Frank's way! | 'Old Blue Eyes' outs a spell on Mark crowd
Saturday night was for lovers. The gray hairs -- the moms and dads who hadn't stared into each others eyes for years -- held hands and dreamed "last night, when we were young." Today they are old, and Frank Sinatra is vintage wine, but the magic still sells a song. And his dynamite voice still can fill an arena.
Sunday, March 28, 1999 -- Millennium misson | A strategy for change | Teens: Why should we stay in the Q-C?
With desks pulled into a semi-circle, the group of Davenport West High School students talked enthusiastically about their lives and their future. They are black, Vietnamese and white. They range in age from 15-17. They represent the last class of this century and the first class of the new millennium.
Monday, March 29, 2004 -- ONE MAN, TWO JOBS | Etheridge pulls double only duty
For the past five months, Moline Police Chief Steve Etheridge has been doing something no one else in the Quad-Cities is doing: Running both the police and fire departments. In just five months, the chief's double duty has saved the city thousands of dollars. But, for now, no one is sure how long the role will last.
Monday, March 30, 2009 -- Mental health court awaits funding | Scott County relying on grant money to jumpstart program
A plan for a mental health court in Scott County is ready to go but awaits funding to start. Scott County applied for a $250,000 grant through the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance but won't be notified whether it will receive the money until later this year.
Monday, March 31, 2014 -- DAVENPORT BEER BIZ BOOKING | Downtown breweries expand as interest grows
Davenport's two breweries are showing signs of growth, but in different ways. Growth by Front Street Brewery, a downtown mainstay for 20 years, is more subtle, while Great River Brewery, celebrating its fifth year in Davenport, shows more obvious signs.