Wednesday, July 16, 2008 -- Investigation finds police officer justified in Kelton Trice shooting | Account details run-up to fatal confrontation
When East Moline police Sgt. Tom Peterson and Kelton Trice pointed their guns at each other in an alley April 16, they weren't strangers. Trice pleaded with the officer, whom he knew as a liaison in middle school, saying, "No, Peterson, no."
Friday, July 17, 1998 -- Blanche gets sunny news | Davenport School Board picks West High principal as its next superintendent
Davenport's new school superintendent got a taste of his own medicine Thursday. West High School Principal Jim Blanche was offered a three-year contract as superintendent by the Davenport School Board after it met in a special session.
Monday, July 18, 1988 -- Students skip classes with parents' blessing
Quad-City high schools are having a tough time getting some of their students to show up for class. About 10 percent of students at Central High School in Davenport missed at least 30 days of class this year. An increasing number of Bettendorf High School students have 40-50 days of excused absences a year. Illinois high school administrators say they have seen a trend toward more absenteeism -- and less support from parents to get their teen-agers to school every day.
Wednesday, July 19, 1978 -- Deadly Puzzle Solved | Legionnaires Disease Killed 2 In Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa -- The state's first detected epidemic of Legionnaire's disease killed two persons here in 1975, researchers at the University of Iowa Hygenic Laboratory have discovered.
Saturday, July 20, 1968 -- In Critical Condition | Silvis Heights Youth Stabbed
A 14-year-old Silvis Heights boy is in critical condition at Moline Public Hospital, the victim of an unknown attacker who stabbed him repeatedly, beat him severely and apparently dumped the injured youth into a ditch near a remote Rock Island County gravel road.
Monday, July 21, 1958 -- NOTES CARRY SYMPATHY | Police In Boost To Jurgens Fund
Notes of Sympathy accompany contributions to William Jurgens Fund and none is more sincere than those which come from police department members. East Moline Police Benevolent Assn. today swelled the fund by $50. Andy Hirstein, a retired Davenport policeman, writes, "It was a great shock when I learned of the death of my friend Detective William Jurgens. Bill was a good citizen and an excellent police officer."
Thursday, July 22, 1948 -- Life in Davenport Includes Downtown Skunk Hunt
Work stopped on construction operations at M.L. Parker Co., Second and Brady streets, Wednesday afternoon as workmen, police and passers-by devoted their efforts to hunting for a skunk in the metal-pile. The skunk had ridden to Davenport, concealed in a pile of que-flooring, from a storage place outside of town. Once he reached the city he did not hesitate to make his presence known.