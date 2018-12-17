Tuesday, Dec, 17, 2013 -- Davenport gets in the SLEDDING BUSINESS | City workers prep 2 hills for officially designated areas
Sledding gets official status next week in Davenport on two hills in city parks. The driving range at Duck Creek Golf Course and a hill behind the Putnam Museum will be designated for sledding starting Monday.
Thursday, Dec. 18, 2008 -- SCOTT CO. ADMINISTRATOR READY TO RETIRE | Wierson sings swan song | Longtime government official leaving this month after 32 years
The lounge act personality of Ray Wierson flourished in the buttoned-down world of crunching numbers for Scott County government. As he prepares to retire at the end of December, the county administrator who once harbored a dream as a professional singer, leaves a string of successes that showed an ability to compromise and bring people together.
Friday, Dec. 19, 2003 -- 339TH PREPARES FOR DUTY IN THE MIDDLE EAST | Heading out again
Spc. Kyle Healy smiles, his red hair looking bright next to his green military fatigues, but his eyes are full of sadness. The 29-year-old Davenport man never expected to get called to active duty again with Davenport's 339th Military Police Company -- at least not so soon.
Sunday, Dec. 20, 1998 -- PRESIDENCY IN CRISIS | Clinton impeached | Q-C REACTIONS | Business as usual
On an extraordinary day, many Quad-City area residents went about ordinary tasks, seemingly oblivious to the fact that the president of the United States was being impeached, something that had not happened in 130 years.
Tuesday, Dec. 21, 1993 -- Moline wins police grant | City will hire 5 more officers; rest of Q-C comes up empty
President Clinton's pledge to put 100,000 police officers on the streets hit home Monday as the Moline Police Department was awarded $375,000 to hire five new officers. Moline was one of 74 jurisdictions that shared $50 million, described as a "down payment" on the President's plan by Dr. Lee Brown, director of the Office of National Drug Control.
Thursday, Dec. 22, 1988 -- Sivyer can't snap strike stalemate
Sivyer Steel company and union representatives met for less than an hour Wednesday, apparently coming no closer to resolving their differences over the future of replacement workers hired since the strike began. Jeno Berta, president of United Auto Workers Local 377, representing about 375 Sivyer workers, said Wednesday's meeting ended because the company's position calls for replacement workers staying on the job and striking workers being called back on a graduated schedule.
Friday, Dec. 23, 1983 -- Zero will feel warm | Five below -- that's the high
With near-record cold temperatures expected to last through next week, this month could crack the "Top 10" list of the coldest Quad-City Decembers on record. Today should help that happen. The high was predicted to be about minus 5 and the low tonight was expected to approach the record of minus 20 for today's date.