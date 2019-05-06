Tuesday, May 6, 1879 -- BURGLARY
And now it is Mr. Herman Block who bewails the loss of some $50 worth of silver ware, taken by burglars from his fine residence of the bluff. Death is said to come with equal pace to the palaces of the rich and the cottages of the poor; and it seems to be somewhat the same with the modern built, mansard-roofed burglar; scarcely had his Honor the Mayor, secured the lasting safety of the city with his new and increased police force, and detective obligato, when his own house was robbed.
Sunday, May 7, 1899 -- THE LEVEE FILL | Earthwork Being Steadily Done Along the City's Riverfront
The work of filling the Davenport levee is making progress steadily, and the bank is being rapidly extended out to the line where it is to be protected with stone. A good start toward protecting the fill has been made at the upper end, and enough has been done to give an idea of the ways things will look when the job is completed.
Thursday, May 8, 1919 -- CLINTON VOTES HIGH SCHOOL TO COST $300,000
Clinton voted four to one yesterday in favor of a bond issue for a new $300,000 high school building. The site selected is south of Eighth avenue. Much interest was shown in the election, citizens getting the vote out in large numbers to make the passage of the bond issue a certainty. The new building will be a beautiful as well as a planned structure.
Tuesday, May 9, 1939 -- Davenport Telephone Rates to Be Increased Next Month; High Costs Of Operation Are Cause of Boost
Increases in local telephone rates, affecting all rates except business and residential tri-city service and rural telephone service, will be put into effect in Davenport in June, it was announced today by J. H. Wilson, manager of Northwestern Bell Telephone Co.
Sunday, May 10, 1959 -- Crash Kills Son Of Davenport Police Chief | Auto Hits Atalissa Overpass
Injuries suffered when the car he was driving crashed into an overpass on Highway 6 near Atalissa claimed the life Saturday of the 17-year-old son of Davenport Police Chief and Mrs. Clyde Heckerman. George Heckerman died at 8:30 p.m. in University Hospitals, Iowa City. Death was believed caused by head injuries.
Friday, May 11, 1979 -- Q-C Operator: Shortage A Hoax
Richard M. Knox used to defend the oil industry against critics, but not any more. Now the president of a Bettendorf firm that operates 37 service stations says he is convinced the present gasoline shortage has been engineered by the major producers to jack up prices.
Wednesday, May 12, 1999 -- Today's the day for all 'Star Wars' fans | Tickets go on sale this afternoon
"It" opens in a week. The line starts forming today. It, of course, is "Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace," one of the most-ballyhooed movies of all time. It will open to the public May 19, but advance tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. today, including the lobbies of Showcase Cinemas in Milan, Ill., and Showcase Cinema 53 in Davenport.