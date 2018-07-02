Tuesday, July 2, 2013 -- QUINN IN Q-C | Quinn warns of pension reform 'consequences' | Governor wants lawmakers' plan by next week
Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn pushed for a legislative committee to come to a compromise on pension reform Monday, warning in the Quad-Cities that there would be "consequences" if it didn't do so. The governor spoke to a lunch gathering of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce in Rock Island, saying the time has come for action on the state's massive $98 billion pension shortfall.
Thursday, July 3, 2008 -- KILLING SPREE | Knox County, Ill., to take Sheley into custody today | Suspect tells judge he can't post $1M bail
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. -- Nicholas T. Sheley made a brief appearance before a judge here on Wednesday to answer charges stemming from one of the eight murders authorities believe he committed in two states in recent days.
Friday, July 4, 2003 -- Moline Marine to miss Fourth | Unexpected duty to prolong unit's stay in Iraq
In a letter dated June 6 to family friends, Moline native Cpl. James "Jamie" Walden, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Division, said he would have enjoyed returning home from Iraq on the Fourth of July. "That's just my romanticized version of a homecoming," he said.
Sunday, July 5, 1998 -- SPECIAL REPORT: THEN AND NOW -- THE GREAT FLOOD OF '93 | LESSONS by the MILLIONS
HOW CAN LIFE POSSIBLY EVER be the same here even with the passage of time? The Great Flood of '93 devastated many. It touched so many more. Some have mended their lives back together with the help of insurance money, the generosity of strangers and the aid of family members. Others never have gotten back on their feet. They have suffered financially, mentally and emotionally.
Tuesday, July 6, 1993 -- Inching downward | River begins slow descent; but more rain could trigger new crest | Weary flood fighters breathe a little easier after 5-day ordeal
Who'll stop the rain?
There could be floodwaters coming from all directions if the forecasts hold true. The National Weather Service in Moline is predicting more heavy rains and thunderstorms from today through Saturday.
Thursday, June 7, 1988 -- Q-C asks Thompson to free civic center funds
The chairman of the Illinois Quad-City Civic Center Authority has asked Gov. James R. Thompson to approve a bill that would provide $5 million for the proposed arena.
Friday, July 8, 1983 -- IBP pumps up Q-C economy | Addition at Joslin plant carries $12 million price tag, adds jobs
IBP Inc. is seeking a permit to build an estimated $11 to $12 million addition to its Joslin plant that is expect to add more than 800 jobs to the Quad-City economy. The nation's largest beef-processing company has applied for the necessary building permit from Rock Island County to construct the addition.