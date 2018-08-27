Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2013 -- Senator visits RI Arsenal, meets with representatives | Gassing of civilians should be met with swift action, he says
Sen. Mark Kirk said Monday the United States should launch a cruise missile at the Syrian unit responsible for using chemical weapons on civilians there. Kirk, R-Ill., who was in the Quad-Cities to meet with representatives and to visit the Rock Island Arsenal, said the gassing of civilians should be met with swift action.
Thursday, Aug. 28, 2008 -- DEMOLITION GOES FORWARD IN DAVENPORT | Effort to save Deutsch House hits the bricks | Home torn down after logistics thwart move
The saga of the historic Deutsch House on Davenport's Main Street ended Wednesday with the business end of an excavator tearing into the home's brick exterior. Efforts by a group of preservationists hoping to move the house at 2101 Main St. failed, because of difficulty in finding a route from the current location to an empty lot at Kirkwood Boulevard and Grand Avenue.
Friday, Aug. 29, 2003 -- Skybridge $2.4M over budget | Solution could be to redesign, re-bid Davenport project
The low bid to build a skybridge that will connect Davenport's downtown to the Rhythm City riverboat casino has come in $2.4 million over budget for the project. The city will negotiate with the low bidder, Russell Construction of Bettendorf, to see whether the project cost can be reduced to fit within the confines of the $6.9 million planned to spend on it, City Administrator Craig Malin said Thursday.
Sunday, Aug. 30, 1998 -- Guns flow easily for felons | But police say recent arrests show laws work
Two brothers in Bettendorf are convicted in federal court for buying guns at area pawn shops and filtering them into the hands of convicted drug dealers and Quad-City gang members. A few weeks later, police arrest convicted felon Ronald Stoner, 37, of 3428 E. Kimberly Road, Apt. 131, Davenport, after a raid on his apartment uncovers four high-powered assault rifles and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Tuesday, Aug. 31, 1993 -- Police say slaying was planned | One-time friend faces worst of charges
Of the six teen-agers accused in Michelle Jensen's murder, the one who probably knew her the best is accused of plotting her brutal slaying. In October, Michelle's family took Jason Means along on a camping trip. Today they are planning Michelle's funeral and he is locked up in juvenile detention, awaiting trial.
Thursday, Sept. 1, 1988 -- Mayor paves the way for new sales tax vote | Letter pledges Davenport's help
Davenport's Mayor Thom Hart says the city would be willing to help Scott County towns take a second vote on the 1-cent local sales tax, but the City Council is taking a wait-and-see attitude.
Friday, Sept. 2, 1983 -- Safe stays safe despite crafty burglars
ELWOOD, Iowa -- Authorities are searching for frustrated burglars who chiseled through six inches of concrete, rod and wire fencing to take a 400-pound safe from a business, but had to leave empty handed.