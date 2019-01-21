Wednesday, Jan. 14, 1914 -- BLAMES GIRL FOR THE MURDER PLOT | Higgins, Confessed Slayer, Says Stepdaughter Tempted Him.
Aledo, Ill., Jan. 21. -- With books propped in front of her, as children do to hide note writing from the eyes of a teacher, Julia Flack, 15 years old, wrote letters to her uncle asking him to kill her mother, and when the uncle failed to accomplish her wish, she taunted her step-father into committing the murder, so that she might have no rival for his love.
Tuesday, Jan. 22, 1929 -- Ed Reichle, Former Pilot Of Burlington Club, Will Head Davenport Ball Team
Ed Reichle, South Sioux City, Neb., former manager of the Burlington club of the Mississippi Valley league, was named manager of the new Davenport club today after a conference of with the board of directors of the local club.
Sunday, Jan. 23, 1944 -- LOST FORTRESS, WITH DAVENPORTER CO-PILOT, IN MOVIE
U.S. Fortress station in Britain (AP) -- An Iowan, flight officer Harry B. Johnson, Davenport, was co-pilot of the flying fortress, "Whale-Tail," reported missing in action over Germany. "Whale-Tail" and a sister ship, "Tinker Toy," were unveiled before the movie cameras in the picture "Hers to Hold," starring Deanna Durbin.
Saturday, Jan. 24, 1959 -- Frigid Grip Is Easing in Quad-Cities
Winter began easing its frigid grip on the Quad-City area Friday night, and the moderation will continue today and Sunday. That's the Weather Bureau's promise. Temperatures began easing upward Friday night and today's high is expected to be about 25. Tonight's low will be near 15.
Friday, Jan. 25, 1974 -- Charge 3 In Testing
Three members of the Rock Island Police Department, including the captain of the department's criminal investigation division, have been charged in connection with the alleged illegal use of promotional test papers and reassigned to other duties on the force, Police Chief Charles L. Meyers Jr. said today.
Thursday, Jan. 26, 1989 -- 'Wanted' posters may pop up in COL search | Church of Love leaders continue to elude police
"Wanted" posters for Church of Love leaders Don Lowry and Pamala St. Charles may soon begin appearing in the nation's post offices and police stations. Lowry, of Bettendorf, and St. Charles, a Moline native, apparently fled earlier this month while awaiting sentencing on federal mail fraud, conspiracy and money laundering charges. They were convicted Dec. 16 in the "Church of Love" mail order fantasy scam after a jury trial in federal court in Peoria.
Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2004 -- Deere to hire 300 workers this year | Massive recruiting effort will continue over 5 years
With hundreds of workers at Deere & Co.'s Quad-City manufacturing plants nearing retirement, the search is on for new employees to replace them over the next five years. Already the Quad-Cities' largest employer, Deere officials said Monday that the company will be hiring at a rate of about 300 people a year in order to repopulate the employee ranks of its four area manufacturing plants.