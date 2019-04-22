Wednesday, April 22, 1914 -- CHILDREN NEARLY BURNED TO DEATH | HOME OF J. E. FRANEY BADLY DAMAGED BY FLAMES | Fire is Thought to Have Been Caused By an Incendiary Officer Making Investigation
Seven small children ranging from one to 12 years old narrowly escaped being burned to death in a fire which is thought to have been caused by an incendiary at the home of J. E. Franey, 1542 South street at 4:40 o'clock this morning. The damage will amount to about $500 which is covered by insurance.
Tuesday, April 23, 1929 -- Working Mayor
Another ardent booster for the Tri-City Yard and Garden contest sponsored by The Daily Times is Mayor Chester Thompson of Rock Island. "Hizzoner," who has sent in his entry for Class No. 2 in contest laid aside his official cares for a short time today and started getting his yard in shape. The Times photographer caught him mowing his lawn at home 929 Seventeenth street.
Monday, April 24, 1944 -- John A. Feeney, Sr., Veteran Davenport Grocer, Dies at Hospital at Age of 74; Funeral Will Be Held Wednesday
John A. Feeney, sr., 74, veteran Davenport grocer and former chief of the dairy and food inspection division of the Iowa department of agriculture, died at Mercy hospital at 1 a.m. today after having been seriously ill for the past two weeks. The family home is at 1535 Clay Street.
Saturday, April 25, 1959 -- RI 'Y' Calls Racial Bias Charge 'Lie'
LaVerne N. Burch, secretary of the Rock Island YMCA, said Friday that a report charging racial discrimination at the Y was an "out-and-out prevarication." The Rock Island YMCA was included in a report submitted Thursday by Evans Grigsby, 1155 32nd St., Moline, to the Illinois Advisory Commission On Civil Rights meeting in Chicago.
Friday, April 26, 1974 -- Goal: Restoration Of Cemetery's Beauty
A gargantuan goal of having Davenport's historic Fairmount Cemetery restored to its original, peaceful beauty by Memorial Day will get assistance not only from its board members, who are volunteering many hours to the work, but from nearly 300 volunteers from Girl Scout troops and National Guard units.
Thursday, April 27, 1989 -- Q-C says 'hats off' to top athletes | Dr. J. delivers upbeat message at sports salute
Athletic heroes of the past and present received a message for the future at the Quad-City Times Salute to Sports Wednesday night. Julius Erving, whose basketball exploits earned him the nickname Dr. J., prescribed boldness and decisiveness for the leaders of tomorrow as he spoke before more than 1,600 people at Davenport's Adler Theatre.
Wednesday, April 28, 2004 -- Q-C native pens from behind the front lines | North High grad named Marine Journalist of Year
The datelines come out of Camp Fallujah, Iraq, a hotspot of violent insurgency. The stories tell the tale of U.S. Marines facing increasingly deadly violence in the Al Anbar province, warning that insurgents must comply with a ceasefire that ended Tuesday with massive explosions. The bylines belong to Sgt. Colin Wyers, a Davenport North High School graduate and award winning journalist for the U.S. Marine Corps.