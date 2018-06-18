Thursday, June 18, 1998 -- IMMIGRATION RAID AT IBP: 1 YEAR LATER | When the nightmare struck, it shattered their hopes. But 1 year after 142 illegal aliens were arrested in a raid at IBP, Q-C families once again are ... Pursuing the American Dream | 4 families discuss deportation and ducking INS
Until June 18, 1997, four Quad-City families lived the red, white and blue existence of paying taxes, raising a family and abiding by their adopted country's laws except for one: the immigration law. Their American dream ended one year ago today when the Immigration and Naturalization Service, or INS deported 128 illegal aliens in a sweep at the IBP Inc. plant in Joslin, Ill.
Monday, June 19, 1978 -- Discos To Show How Make-Up Goes
It had to come to this sooner or later. First we had disco music and disco dancing. Then disco nightclubs. Then disco movies. Then disco magazines. Then a disco television show. And disco dresses, disco suits, disco shoes, disco hairstyles, disco purses, disco posters, disco rollerskating. Now comes disco make-up, brought to you by SDAfterimages, a Davenport beauty salon where Carol Thompson will teach her first disco make-up class tonight.
Friday, June 20, 1958 -- Amnesia Victim, Children Reunited After 27 years
An 85-year-old Davenporter was reunited today with his family -- after living for 27 years in a state of amnesia. And before fading back again into an amnesic darkness, Augustine N. (Gus) Hulse flashed a rare smile as he said he recognized his son, Earl, and daughter, Lucy, now Mrs. Martin Anderson, both of Albion, Neb.
Tuesday, June 21, 1938 -- Joseph Schick, Founder of Transfer Company and Business Man Here for Many Years, Dies of Heart Disease
Joseph Schick, 74, founder of the Merchants Transfer Co. and a prominent Davenport business man, died at his home, 510 West Sixth street, at 9:15 p.m. Monday following a lingering illness with heart disease.
Saturday, June 22, 1918 -- IOWANS ORDERED TO THE CAMPS
[Associated Press Leased Wire] DES MOINES, June 22 -- The adjutant general's office announced today that 17,820 Iowa selective men were ordered to Camp Gordon and Camp Pike during the five day period beginning July 23. Adjutant General Logan announced that the July draft movement would completely exhaust Class 1.
Thursday, June 23, 1898 -- FIVE GENERATIONS | Genealogical Tree on One negative from Great-Great-Grandmother Down to Baby
Five generations at a shot was the result of O. M. Morris' aim with his camera a day or two ago at the country home of Homer Holt, between Blue Grass and Buffalo, in this township. The picture, which was show to a Democrat man today by J. D. Van Bibber, Mr. Morris' agent, is one of the most interesting that has been exhibited here, and copies of it will have a historical value entitling them to a place in our county annals.
Monday, June 24, 1878 -- THE TRAMPS ARE HERE
As foreshadowed on Saturday, the annual raid of tramps is not only near, but is actually commenced.