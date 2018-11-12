Friday, Nov. 12, 1948 -- Move for County Crop Unit; Name Gaukler Chairman | Quota of Five Carloads of Corn is Accepted in Relief Plan
Steps were taken at a meeting Thursday evening at the Lend-a-Hand club to form a Scott county unit to cooperate with other counties in the Christian Rural Overseas program (CROP). Joe Gaukler, Davenport, was named chairman. Scott county's allotment of five carloads of corn was accepted by the members present. This is equivalent to 7,500 bushels. Iowa's goal is 300 carloads.
Thursday, Nov. 13, 1958 -- New Expressway To Be Dedicated
Davenport's new gateway to the southwest -- the River Street Expressway -- assumes official status Friday when ribbon-cutting ceremonies and a motorcade mark its opening. Although the new four-lane highway has been used by traffic for some three weeks, grading of shoulders and some final work on storm drains have just been completed.
Thursday, Nov. 14, 1968 -- Intrigue Hangs Over Prehistoric Village
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. -- Discovery of a prehistoric Indian village site near Cambridge has aroused the interest of Illinois archaeologists and anthropologists. Eugene Gray, Cambridge, an amateur archaeologist, said the site probably represents a settlement of people living in the Henry County area between 400 and 500 A.D., known as the late Middle Woodland Period.
Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1978 -- Ozark Opens Florida Routes
Federal deregulation has enabled Ozark Air Lines to introduce the first single-plane roundtrip service from the Quad-Cities to Tampa, Fla., and direct return service from Miami and Fort Lauderdale, officials announced Tuesday.
Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1988 -- Developer may share Case site | Plans could include a marina
The firm that bought the former J I Case Co. plant in Bettendorf said Tuesday there is room for both industrial and commercial development on the 102-acre riverfront site. That comes as welcome news to city officials who were concerned the land would be used only for industry.
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1998 -- LIVING ALONG THE LINE | For temporary Quad-Citians, home is wherever the pipe is
WALCOTT, Iowa -- Nearly a thousand miles ago in 1981, officials at the Northern Border Pipeline Co. in Houston began buying a vision. The goal was to place a 969-mile, cross-country pipeline to send natural gas to clients from Canada to Chicago.
Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2008 -- Bird watcher become bird captor | Father and son rescue injured pelican off Barstow Road in rural East Moline
The pelican plan wasn't perfect, but it worked. A white pelican, abandoned by its flock is a rural East Moline stream, was scooped into a fishing net Monday by a rescuer who had been watching the injured bird for weeks. Art Norris spent most of the morning preparing for the capture of the large bird that he feared would die from hunger or be eaten by coyotes.