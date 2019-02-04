Tuesday, Feb. 4, 1879 -- RELIEF OF THE POOR
During the month of January, the Overseer of the Poor distributed 1,310 bushels of coal, 20 1/2 barrels of flour, 350 pounds of meal and $94 worth of groceries. This was distributed among 114 families. During January of last year, 1,230 bushels of coal, 23 barrels of flour, 500 pounds of meal and $95.75 of groceries were given out.
Sunday, Feb. 5, 1899 -- Rock Island Arsenal
More than one paper of this part of the west lends its support to the cause of Rock Island Arsenal. They realize there is no other place in the interior of the continent so well adapted to the manufacture of the supplies our army and navy will need increasingly hereafter, and that an interior point is necessary if the post is to have adequate protection, and be able to command all points in our territory and reach all our seaports with fairly equal facility.
Thursday, Feb. 6, 1919 -- IS FOUND DEAD AND MEN DRUNK | Police Are Looking for People Who May Explain What Happened
Mystery surround the cause of the death of Mrs. Ella Mae Fellows, 31 year- -old wife of Frank Fellows, 2810 Seventh avenue, Rock Island, who was found on the floor in the kitchen of her home at 4 o'clock this morning. The woman whose body was still warm when found was lying at the feet of her husband. Fellows was in a drunken stupor, while Harry Mikesell, a friend was sprawled in another chair close by.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 1939 -- Hunzinger Submits Low Bid on New School to Be Erected at Tenth and Marquette; Award Contract Thursday
J. H. Hunzinger, prominent Davenport contractor, submitted the low base bid on the construction of the new grade school to be erected at Tenth and Marquette streets, according to the tabulations reported when bids were opened at a special meeting of the board last evening.
Sunday, Feb. 8, 1959 -- Iowa Reformatory Mixes Boys With Men | Treatment Is Same For Young And Old Inmates
ANAMOSA, Iowa -- Five of the inmates of the Iowa men's Reformatory here are only 15 years old. There are eight 16-year-old prisoners and 16 who are 17 years of age. Of the 900 men confined, 180 are 18 years of age or under. This not a training school for boys. It is a maximum security penitentiary in every sense of the word. Behind these walls are killers, sex perverts, gunmen and hardened criminals of every variety.
Friday, Feb. 9, 1979 -- Police To Probe Tip On Raid
Davenport police may interview lawyer Doren Shifley in connection with his disclosure that he was tipped off about raids on city massage parlors he represents, Police Chief Kenneth Conlon said. Thursday.
Wednesday, Feb. 10, 1999 -- DENTAL CENTER CLOSURE LEAVES A PAINFUL CAVITY | County scrapes to fill dental hole | RI center had served 600 pre-school kids
Rock Island County is scurrying to fill the gap left in dental care for 600 pre-school age children who used the now closed Rock Valley Dental Center.