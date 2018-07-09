Saturday, July 9, 1983 -- When house talks, people listen
You've heard it said some houses can sell themselves; Well, now now they can give their own sales pitch, too. The Quad-Cities first "talking house" hit the market Friday, when Bettendorf real estate agent Jeff Weindruch installed a little radio transmitter at 210 Manor Drive, Riverdale.
Sunday, July 10, 1988 -- Home again | A 'new' WOC awaits Reagan
Ronald Reagan is coming to the Quad-Cities Thursday -- his first trip here as president. Reagan will attend the dedication ceremonies for the new Signal Hill Communications building that houses KIIK-FM and WOC-AM, where he worked in 1932 as a sports announcer.
Sunday, July 11, 1993 -- Here comes help | Clinton declares Iowa, Illinois as disaster areas
While Quad-City area flood victims play a waiting game with the mighty Mississippi River and other swollen rivers, a disaster declaration brought a new glimmer of hope Saturday. President Clinton declared flood-ravaged Iowa, Illinois and Missouri as major disaster areas and ordered federal aid to boost recovery efforts of residents, businesses, farmers, cities and towns.
Sunday, July 12, 1998 -- Large crowds grace Q-C Classic | Weather brings out near-record numbers
COAL VALLEY, Ill. -- You can't discuss attendance figures with Quad-City Classic officials without bringing up the Year of the Tiger. When young golf sensation Tiger Woods nearly won the 1996 tournament at Oakwood Country Club, it rejuvenated the event as an estimated 120,000 people attended.
Sunday, July 13, 2003 -- Body is white female's
An autopsy performed Saturday in Rockford, Ill., confirmed to Henry County and East Moline authorities that "the torso and other body parts" examined are that of a white adult female. Now, law enforcement officials will have to wait for the results of DNA testing before they might know the identity of a woman found Thursday floating in the Green River North of Geneseo, Ill., Henry County Coroner Dave Johnson said Saturday.
Monday, July 14, 2008 -- Running route gets in shape for Bix racers | City official says potholes being fixed on course
The last thing a runner wants while sprinting on city streets is to trip on something and go sprawling on the unforgiving pavement. City officials say the thousands of Quad-City Times Bix 7 participants won't have to worry about the numerous potholes that blossomed along Davenport's roads after a harsh winter and a spring of torrential rains.
Monday, July 15, 2013 -- Q-C community leaders: Change must come from neighborhood watch verdict
Quad-City community leaders who are disappointed in the George Zimmerman trial verdict remain hopeful that older people will support youngsters to ensure a similar incident never occurs in the Quad-Cities -- or anywhere.