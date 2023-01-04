 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Thomas Geyer's favorite stories of 2022

  • 0

While many of my stories are about the crime issues facing the Quad-Cities, my favorite stores are those that show the best sides of the Quad-Cities, the history, and its residents. 

So we start off with Dennis Voy, owner of 61 Drive-In in Delmar, Iowa. 

For all the talk about renewable energy, here is a story about a company and local farmers actually making the investments and showing the world how it's done.  

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, a former Davenport cop and his friends find a way to help. 

It is always rewarding and humbling to cover the Honor Flights. 

The Night to Shine will be in person in 2023, but it was still fun to cover it in 2022 when it was a drive-thru event due to COVID. 

Geyer, Thomas

Geyer, Thomas
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central High School's Marching Blue Devils among 30 bands in London's New Year's Day parade

Central High School's Marching Blue Devils among 30 bands in London's New Year's Day parade

Davenport marching band students will be celebrating their New Year's festivities overseas—Central High School's "Marching Blue Devils" will join around 8,000 from across the globe to perform at the London New Year’s Day Parade 2023. Over 500,000 spectators are projected to fill the parade's iconic 2-mile route for the first time since January 2020—WQPT will air the parade live on Jan. 1 starting at 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivia sees more unrest following opposition leader’s arrest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News