 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School principal named elementary Principal of the Year by the IPA

  • 0
Rock Island Milan School District logo

Dr. Dorian Maag, principal of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Milan, was named Elementary School Principal of the Year for the Blackhawk region by the Illinois Principals Association.

The award recognizes high school principals who have demonstrated a positive impact on their students and learning community. Some of the criteria for the award include demonstrating a positive impact on education and advocacy for children, being highly respected by students, colleagues and the community and showing strong leadership by setting high standards for staff and students.

Maag has been the principal of Thomas Jefferson for two years. She was recognized on Feb. 28.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones offer lifeline for injured in war-torn Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News