Thomas Jefferson Elementary School principal named elementary Principal of the Year by the IPA

Dr. Dorian Maag, principal of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Milan, was named Elementary School Principal of the Year for the Blackhawk region by the Illinois Principals Association.

The award recognizes high school principals who have demonstrated a positive impact on their students and learning community. Some of the criteria for the award include demonstrating a positive impact on education and advocacy for children, being highly respected by students, colleagues and the community and showing strong leadership by setting high standards for staff and students.