Thomson Prison employee named AFGE 2021 Officer of the Year

Thomson Bureau of Prisons Correctional Officer Jonathan Zumkehr has been named American Federation of Government Employees' 2021 law enforcement officer of the year.
Zumkehr was recognized for his efforts to improve safety for prison employees and inmates during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and for his success in employee retention by helping to secure pay raises and bonuses at the Thomson, Ill. facility.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, presented Zumkehr with the award Wednesday at Thomson USP, two weeks after she entered Zumkehr's name into the Congressional record in a speech on the House floor Jan. 10.
Zumkehr has served as AFGE Local 4070 president since May, 2020. During that time, he successfully lobbied Bustos and Illinois Senators Tammy Duckwork and Dick Durbin to help secure pay raises, retention bonuses and a locality pay change to address critical staffing shortages at the prison that was contributing to employee exhaustion and low morale.
Following pressure from the lawmakers, the Federal Office of Personnel and Management approved a 25% retention pay increase in September for all officers and staff at USP Thomson in an effort to keep the prison from losing employees and the locality pay boost was approved in December.
Zumkehr said Thursday he was honored to receive the award.
"We have secured direct hire (authority) to cut the red tape in the hiring process and we secured 25% retention and recruitment bonuses to keep and bring staff to USP Thomson," he said. "We are also helping out other low-staffed prisons in the BOP get direct hire and 25% retention bonuses."
The AFGE said Zumkehr has "made a huge impact on the quality of life of his fellow employees at BOP.
"When he first transferred to USP Thomson in 2019, the facility was the lowest staffed in BOP with 167 vacancies despite its status as a high-security facility. Staffing shortages led to exhaustion, low morale, and turnover, exacerbating the problem."
The Fraternal Order of Police also congratulated Zumkehr in a social media post.
"The work you do doesn’t go unnoticed; this is well deserved and we’re proud and very happy for you and your team’s accomplishments this year," the FOP wrote.