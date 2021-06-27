Threat of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday, July 4 expected to be sunny

High heat and dew points will continue to fuel showers and thunderstorms over the Quad-Cities through Thursday when a front with cooler temperatures and less moisture is expected to push through.

Meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that from Monday through Thursday there will be chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the early to mid-morning hours. From mid-morning to about the early afternoon there will be a break before the chances of storms return during the period of peak heating.

“That process will repeat itself through Thursday,” Gross said. “Once we hit Thursday we’ll have a pattern change that will bring us more comfortable temperatures and lower dew points.”

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

Gross said the highest chances of storms is Monday and Tuesday. There is a 70% chance so storms during the daylight hours Monday, dropping to 50% at night. There is a 60% chance of showers and storms during the daylight hours Tuesday, dropping to 30 percent at night.