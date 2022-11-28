Three arrested after separate police pursuits in the Iowa Quad-Cities

At least three people are facing charges after several police pursuits during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Curtis William Sullivan, 35, Davenport.

Sullivan allegedly fled from the Iowa State Patrol and the Bettendorf Police Department early Sunday – sometimes at speeds of more than 100 mph, according to Scott County court records. He also is accused of ramming a state trooper’s squad with his vehicle.

Authorities charged Sullivan with assault on persons in certain occupations, second-degree criminal mischief and eluding, according to county court records.

The chase began in Bettendorf, but wound up on the highways, including Interstate 80. It ended on an unmarked gravel path near Territorial Road where, blocked by a cattle fence, Sullivan allegedly backed up and rammed an occupied, marked state patrol cruiser that was running its lights and sirens.

The impact caused more than $2,000 in damage to the police vehicle, records state.

Sullivan is accused of getting out of a blue 2021 Kia RR and running into the woods before being captured by police, records state.

Authorities allege he had been drinking and that during a field sobriety test, he showed signs of impairment. A breath test showed alcohol in his system, but the amount registered by the test did not exceed the legal limit, reports show.

Sullivan has a valid license and was free on a $5,000 bond as of Monday, according to the Scott County Jail website.

His next court date is set for Dec. 7.

Danny Maurice Wilson Jr., 27, Aurora, Colo.

Wilson faces a misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts in relation to a pursuit involving the Davenport Police Department just before 2 a.m. Sunday, court records state. The driver of the vehicle, a black 2009 Audi sedan, fled from a traffic stop and the Audi crashed near the intersection of Locust and Brady streets.

Wilson allegedly ran from the vehicle but officers captured him in the 200 block of Kirkwood Boulevard, court records state.

The records do not indicate whether Wilson was the driver or how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit.

He was free Monday on a total bond of $9,300, according to the jail. That includes older pending cases against him.

His next court date is scheduled for March 16, 2023, court records.

Penny Ann King, 52, Bettendorf.

Authorities accuse her of fleeing from the Iowa State Patrol and the Davenport and Bettendorf police departments late Friday night. When law enforcement attempted to arrest her, King allegedly kicked a state trooper.

King’s charges are eluding, assault on persons in certain occupations, possession of controlled substance and operating while under the influence, court records state.

The chase began in the Bettendorf Police Department’s jurisdiction before moving to the I-74 corridor, which drew in state police.

A large Rottweiler was in King's vehicle at the time of the pursuit, records show, though no mention was made of how the dog fared.

The pursuit ended in Davenport after police used a stop stick on the fleeing vehicle, a 2009 red Honda Fit Sport.

The Honda reached speeds of more than 77 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said, and the driver is accused of ignoring at least one traffic-control device and failing to properly occupy lanes, among other traffic offenses.

King’s license is suspended, and the Honda had no plates, police said.

She is accused of kicking a state trooper who was handcuffing her and of threatening to spit on another law enforcement official as he led her to a Bettendorf squad.

During her interactions with law enforcement, King exhibited signs of narcotics use, including a volatile emotional state, impaired balance and thick, slurred speech, court records state.

Her breath sample showed no alcohol, but King refused to submit a urine sample for testing or to complete a field sobriety test, records state.

While she was being taken to the jail, King allegedly spoke erratically then fell asleep, court records state.

Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 6, court records state.