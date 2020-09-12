Three arrested in Carroll County meth bust

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAVANNA, Ill. -- Three people were arrested Friday afternoon on drug charges following a meth bust in rural Savanna, Ill.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, aided by Savanna Police and the Jo-Daviess/Carroll Critical Incident Response Team, executed a search warrant at 12 p.m. Friday at 9926 Prairie St., according to a press release.

Blake C. Atherton, 45, and Carla K. Seigwarth, 49, both of Savanna, were charged with delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and violation of the Illinois Controlled Substances Act -- all felonies.

Deandrea M. Jones, 44, of Savanna, was also charged with felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

All three were also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and were taken to the Carroll County Jail.

The case remains under investigation and no further information was available, according to the release.

