Three brothers, two new hearts and counting: Quad-Cities brothers share transplant journeys

Pete Patterson, Dale Petersen and Rex Petersen sat in Patterson's living room, ribbing each other in the gray afternoon light. Rex brought up adjudicating summer fast-pitch softball games, much to the consternation of the other two.

With these brothers' medical history, standing for hours on a hot, dusty softball diamond isn't advisable.

Patterson, 73, of Milan, received a heart transplant 21 years ago this March. Dale, 64, became a heart transplant recipient himself in 2021. And as of a couple of weeks ago, Rex, 66, of Davenport, is now on the heart transplant waiting list.

Patterson was diagnosed with idiopathic cardiomyopathy in 1995. He spent a year on the transplant waiting list, of which five months were spent in the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., before receiving a heart.

Dale, who lives in Rock Island, has had heart problems since 2003, when he had his first heart attack. After another heart attack in 2004, he had stents put in to keep his arteries open and went on with his life until 2016 when he had a cardiac pacemaker put in to help prevent a slow heartbeat. In 2018, he was placed on a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) after a cardiomyopathy diagnosis. The device helps with cardiac circulation, partially functioning as his heart as he waited for a transplant.

His condition worsened in December of 2021, so doctors brought him higher on the waiting list for 30 days. Just minutes after his 30 days were up, Dale heard that they found him a heart. He received his transplant on Jan. 8, 2021.

Rex learned he had heart problems during a doctor's appointment for diabetes. His doctor informed him that he had a form of cardiomyopathy that had thinned his heart’s walls, making it difficult for the muscle to contract when pumping blood.

“We decided to keep it a family thing,” Patterson joked.

Rex is able to stay at home for now and is taking medications while he waits for a new heart. He said when it came to his spot on the transplant waiting list, he’s at the very bottom.

Knowing Patterson's story didn't make Dale or Rex feel any better about their own diagnoses. They know just how many things can go wrong, and even when the transplant is over, it's a lifetime of paying close attention to your health.

"I assumed I was going to live forever," Rex said.

Each brother has a cardiac pacemaker, a device implanted to prevent the heart from beating too slowly. They’ve all been shocked by it before — not something they enjoyed.

Rex almost went on the LVAD in December, when his pacemaker shocked him six times on his birthday. After a weeklong stay at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Rex responded to treatment and was able to come home without the medical device.

“I had warned him over the past three or four years — when that defibrillator goes off, it's going to knock you on your butt, possibly,” Patterson said. “He was kind of in denial about everything for the longest time. He felt good. He didn't think he had any problems. We couldn't convince him that it's going to happen. He had things showing up already, but he just thought he felt too good.”

The LVAD can be used as a bridge to transplant or as “destination therapy” if the patient doesn’t qualify for the heart transplant list but hasn’t responded to other treatments. Destination therapy is meant to improve the quality of life for the rest of the patient’s life.

The brothers’ family has a history of heart problems. Their uncle and cousin both died of congestive heart failure, and their grandfather also died of heart disease. Their father and other male family members had heart issues of their own, and Patterson, Dale and Rex followed the family tree.

According to the National Library of Medicine, men have an increased incidence and severity of many heart diseases, including dilated cardiomyopathy. This is an interesting fact when looking at Pete, Rex and Dale's sister, who has no heart issues beyond high blood pressure.

“Apparently it just runs in the male side of the family,” Patterson said with a chuckle.

They’ve each warned their kids about getting their hearts checked, as they could have inherited their father’s health issues. A recent check showed that Rex, at least, has a genetic abnormality.

Iowa Donor Network spokesperson Heather Butterfield said patterns of transplant necessity in families were much more common when it came to kidneys than hearts. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, of the more than 106,000 people in the U.S. waiting for an organ transplant, around 3,400 are waiting for a heart.

As of 2021, 169 million people in the U.S. have registered as organ donors. Patterson and Dale have both corresponded with their donor’s families, and Dale said his donor has helped at least 24 people.

Situations like his and his brothers’ are why it’s so important people sign up to be an organ donor, Patterson said. Butterfield said an average of 20 people die a day waiting for an organ transplant.

Information on how to become an organ donor can be found on the Health Resources and Services Administration website.

"I thought, since one brother already had [a heart transplant] in the family, there's no way [I'll get one]," Dale said. "And now I'm hoping for three for three."

