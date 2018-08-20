Three juveniles have been charged with stealing a car after they fled from the vehicle on Spring Street.
At 1:18 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police apprehended the young men in a home in the 1300 block of Spring Street. They had fled after leaving the car in the 1100 block of Spring Street, police said in a news release.
All three have been charged with first degree theft, traffic offenses and interference with officials acts. Two were placed in detention, and the third in the Wittenmeyer Youth Center.
Police ask that anyone with information call them at 563-326-6125, or submit a tip on the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola."
— Times staff