Three Davenport apartment projects move ahead with tax credit awards

• Construction of a four-story building with 185 units on a four-acre site west of where the new Scott County Family Y is being built off 4th Street, $1 million in credits. The $29.4 million project dubbed "The Yard" is proposed by TWG Development, Indianapolis.

A representative from TWG could not be reached for comment.

Brad Martell, CEO of the Y, said the Y has a contract with TWG for purchase of the property pending the completion of its due diligence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If the deal goes through, it will leave a parcel of about 1.5 to 2 acres on the 15-acre, former W.G. Block site now owned by the Y that is available for purchase.

Martell said the Y has no contract on that 4th Street frontage land where the Astra Furniture building sits now, although it has received many inquiries.

Groundbreaking for the Y began in fall of 2019 and it is expected to be finished by December of this year, depending on weather.