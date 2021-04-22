Three fennec foxes born at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley

The Niabi Zoo announced Wednesday the birth of three fennec foxes.

The three kits were born Feb. 4, to the zoo's 4-year-old male Jelani and 10-year-old female Pika.

The three new foxes, all male, are an important addition to the breeding population in North America and are managed through a corporate population management plan, currently made up of 137 individuals, according to a news release from the zoo.

The Niabi Zoo partners with more than 40 other zoos in the U.S. and Canada to manage the breeding of the species.

The breeding program also helps zoos have animals for visitors to enjoy, zoo director Lee Jackson said.

“This is the second litter of Fennec foxes born here at Niabi, and they will be placed in homes at other zoos in coming months," he said. "We are excited to be able to make a significant contribution to the program. We look forward to continued success with this species.”

The fennec fox is native to the Sahara and Sinai deserts of North Africa, and are active hunters of small mammals and reptiles. The smallest of all fox species, the fennec fox is known for its unusually large ears that serve to both locate prey underground and to dissipate heat from its body.

The Niabi Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week, with a morning last entry at 11 a.m. and an afternoon last entry at 2 p.m. Online reservations are required to visit. To make a reservation or to review a list of reopening guidelines, go to NiabiZoo.com.

