How do you start a charity golf outing that has raised just over $72,000 since 2017?

Kevin Gladkin, Ian Cooper and Lucas Grymonprez — three friends from the small Illinois town of Orion — answer that question when they tell the unique origin story of Hackers and Slackers Charity Golf Outing.

"Back in 2016, I lived in Coal Valley and I was sitting in my garage having a few beers when Ian and Lucas came by after they were finished playing in a charity golf outing," Gladkin said. "Those were talking about how cool the golf was and that it raised a lot of money for a kid who was in need.

"It was like any other night that you sit in the garage with your buddies and have a few beers. But that night we started talking about how fun it would be to start our own charity golf outing. It was, maybe, just talk at the time. But I think it really stuck with us. That was the start."

The latest edition of the outing will be held July 15 and feature 36 teams at Indian Bluff Golf Course in Milan. The money raised will go to the Davenport-based Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities.

Gladkin, Cooper and Grymonprez are hoping to raise at least $28,000 — which would put them over $100,000 raised at the six outings they have hosted since 2017.

This year the friends decided to sell T-shirts for the event and expand the raffle held at the outing. Where they used to raffle a number of firearms, the trio decided to offer one shotgun and turned to items like a side of beef, a Solo stove and a Yeti cooler.

Gladkin said changing Illinois gun laws and an effort to broaden appeal led to the decision.

Working together with the community in mind is nothing new for them.

The three grew up together, played high school basketball together and had parents and family who valued giving back to the community.

32-year-old Gladkin is a Marine Corps veteran who is a firefighter with Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department. Cooper, 32, is a traffic specialist at the Arsenal's Joint Munitions Command. Grymonprez, 33, is the president of Trackside Solutions.

The three friends went to an attorney they know and formed an 501c3 called 3 Guys & A Wish.

"Things happened pretty fast after that," Grymonprez said. "We just jumped in to see how things would go. The original idea has never changed — we wanted to help local charities from all over the Quad-Cities and we wanted to do a different charity or nonprofit every year.

"And we wanted it to be fun. That hasn't changed, either."

In 2017, the first year of the golf outing, the trio raised $5,000 for Bridging the Gap, an agency that helps veterans find homes, connect with employment opportunities and get needed services.

The next year, Gladkin, Cooper and Grymonprez raised $10,250 for a playground at Black Hawk Area Special Education District. The commitment turned out to be much more than playing golf and raising money.

"Honestly, we got a little bit in over our heads on that one," Gladkin said. "We ended up building a good portion of that playground. It was really hard work."

The three friends said it was worth it.

"We had such a sense of accomplishment after that," Cooper said. "Knowing the kids had a playground really meant a lot to us."

In 2019 the trio raised $8,000 for Heroes, an organization that offers rural retreatS for veterans. The money raised went to a clubhouse for the veterans.

"A lot of what we focus on is charities for children and veterans," Gladkin said.

The trio was forced to cancel the 2020 outing; COVID-19 was the culprit.

"It was just too hard with the regulations and having to limit the teams," Gladkin said. "It was going to be a lot more work, cost more and just wasn't going to be as fun for the golfers. Luckily, we came back strong the next year."

In 2021, the trio raised $19,000 for Jordan's Joy and helped a family in need buy a handicap van to transport their son.

"People have always been generous, from the golfers to the sponsors," Gladkin said. "But that year, people really stepped up to help. It was amazing. A private donor just wrote a check for $10,000.

"Kimberly Chrysler (Jeep Dodge Ram in Davenport) were just totally awesome and helped us get a Pacifica van."

Last year the trio raised $30,000 for Project NICU, which helps support premature babies and their families.

"This one is close to home for me," Gladkin said. "My son was born premature and spent seven days in a NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). And seeing the support we got from sponsors and donors and golfers was really something."

Project NICU is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and the money raised helped establish a chapter in the Quad-Cities.

Grymonprez said over the years organizing and holding the outing had kept him close to Gladkin and Cooper.

"We would always be friends," he said. "But life changes things. Jobs and family take you in different directions.

"Having the outing, working toward that goal every year and trying to change things to keep it fresh has really given us a reason to get together. It keeps us close."

Cooper and Gladkin agreed with their friend. They said they had learned much about their community.

"The generosity of this community — I mean the Quad-Cities — is just amazing," Cooper said. "So many people are so willing to help and step up in so many ways. We have a lot of fun, but we've also learned a lot about how generous and kind people are."

Anyone who would like to buy a raffle ticket or T-shirt, or make a donation, can call Gladkin at 309-236-3417 or email hackersandslackers@gmail.com.

