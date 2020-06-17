You are the owner of this article.
Three hearts join Trimble’s art collection
Three hearts join Trimble's art collection

Detroit artist Marcus Glenn creates three pieces for Trimble Pointe in Moline

The Trimble family commissioned Detroit artist Marcus Glenn to create three hearts for its permanent display in the entrance atrium at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. The pieces are entitled, “Look for Love Among the Chaos,” “See Love Among the Chaos,” and “Find Love Among the Chaos.” 

The Trimble family has added three mixed media pieces to its permanent art collection at Trimble Pointe in support of the Quad-Cities community, health care workers and first responders.

The Trimble family commissioned Detroit artist Marcus Glenn to create three hearts for the entrance atrium at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, according to a news release.

As people throughout the Quad-Cities place hearts in their windows, Barbara Trimble realized how fitting it would be to add a few to “The Art at Trimble Pointe,” where the Trimble family shares its collection with the public.

“We were blessed with the opportunity to build Trimble Pointe, a legacy building where the community can gather to celebrate all of life’s events,” said Eric Trimble, in the release.

“Whether people come for a funeral, a wedding, a baby shower or a class reunion, these hearts will serve as a reminder of the love, strength and resilience shown by our neighbors during this challenging time.”

