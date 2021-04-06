Three incumbents out in Moline City Council race

Macias has said the city's pause in economic development and turnover at City Hall inspired him to run for office. He criticized the outsourcing of city services, arguing the decisions have cost the city and residents, leading to a decline in services and lowered morale among city workers.

When the old I-74 bridge is removed and that land is reclaimed, Macias said he'd like the city to consider building an aquarium on the riverfront or perhaps an indoor water park.

4th Ward: Matthew Timion defeated former Alderman John Zelnio for the seat being vacated by longtime Alderman Dick Potter, who did not run for re-election.

Timion took 58% of the vote to Zelnio's 41.96%, according to unofficial results.

Timion was raised in Moline's 4th ward, and serves as senior director of engineering for Interior Define, an online furniture company.

Timion has said he was inspired to run for city council after seeing economic development slow down in recent years as the number of empty storefronts increased. He also said he had become "increasingly disturbed" by too many cuts to staff and services during the pandemic; and the ongoing turnover of senior city staff.