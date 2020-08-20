Three killed in overnight two-vehicle crash in Davenport

Davenport Police say three people died in the crash at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Kimberly Road late Tuesday night.

Police said an investigation determined a passenger car driving northbound on Wisconsin Avenue failed to stop at the stop sign and struck an SUV driving east on Kimberly Road broadside. After impact, both vehicles slid into the ditch and became engulfed in fire. One occupant was ejected from the SUV during the crash.

Both occupants of the SUV and the driver of the passenger car were pronounced dead by Davenport Fire and EMS upon arrival, leaving no survivors in this crash.

The names of the occupants of the vehicles are not being released at this time pending notification of family.

This incident is under investigation by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit. More information will be released when it becomes available.

