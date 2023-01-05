Three men shot, one of them fatally, in shootings in Bettendorf and Davenport

Overnight shootings in Bettendorf and Davenport left one man dead and two wounded.

The first shooting happened Wednesday night in Bettendorf and the victim was a 20-year-old man whose wounds were not considered life threatening as of Thursday morning, according to a city news release.

Bettendorf Police, along with Bettendorf Fire and Medic EMS, went around 8 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive, according to the news release.

When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound, the release states. Medic EMS took the man to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooting in Davenport happened early Thursday, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. One man, 40, died and a second man, 33, was wounded.

Davenport police officers found the men, both with apparent gunshot wounds, around 2:19 a.m. in the area of 3rd and Pine streets after the officers went there to investigate a report of gunfire, the news release states. The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at an area hospital, while the second man had wounds considered serious. Davenport Fire and Medic EMS also responded to this incident.

Police did not identify any of the men in the releases.

No one reported any other injuries as a result of the shootings, according to authorities.

Investigators do not think either shooting was a random act of violence, but further information about them was not available Thursday.

The police ask anyone with information to contact investigators. The Bettendorf Police can be contacted at 563-344-4017. The Davenport Police Department can be reached at 563-326-6125.

People with information can also contact the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.