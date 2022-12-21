Three minor injuries in Tuesday morning fire in Davenport

A fire Tuesday morning in Davenport resulted in a firefighter and two other people suffering minor injuries.

Firefighters went about 6:52 a.m. to investigate a report of a fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street, according to the Davenport Fire Department. One of the occupants told 911 dispatchers that the bedroom was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw significant fire and black smoke coming from two of the windows on the home's second floor, according to the fire department. The firefighters who went inside found the front upstairs bedroom heavily ablaze but soon had it under control.

The two injured people, occupants of the home, were sent to the hospital for treatment, the release states, which did not state whether the firefighter also went to the hospital.

There was significant fire, smoke and water damage in the home and it was not considered habitable as of Tuesday afternoon, the release states. The Red Cross was called to help three people who lived at the home.

The cause of the fire remained was under investigation, according to the release.

Twenty-one firefighters and seven fire vehicles took part in fighting the fire and Medic Ambulance transported the injured, the release states.