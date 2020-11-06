Three more days of Indian Summer before colder weather moves into Q-C region

After a record-high 76 degrees Friday, Quad-City residents can expect three more days — windy days — of Indian Summer before a cold front moves in Tuesday.

Meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday that the cold front that’s expected next week would move through the area Tuesday bringing cooler temperatures and wetter weather for the day.

Until then, he said, daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 70s, although a record may not be set as it was Friday.

Cousins said that the mercury hit 76 degrees, beating the old record for the day of 75 that was set back in 1916.

Overnight lows Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be in the middle to upper 50s.

The high Saturday is expected to reach 72 degrees under sunny skies with a south wind of 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The record high for Nov. 7 is 78 set in 1915

Sunday’s high is expected to reach 73 — the record is 79 set in 1999 — with sunny skies and sustained winds of 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday’s high is expected to top out at 74 degrees under sunny skies but still windy with winds at 10-20 mph. The record for Nov. 9 is 77 set in 1999